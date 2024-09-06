        <
          Dos and don'ts for Week 1: Overthinking draft decisions could be detrimental

          Brandon Aiyuk practiced with the 49ers for the first time this summer Tuesday, so should fantasy managers consider sitting him in Week 1? Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images
          Eric Karabell, ESPN Senior Writer, Sep 6, 2024
          Fantasy football managers overthink just about everything. They often need a calm, measured voice of reason to remind them what makes sense.

          Take a deep breath. It is fantasy football. Make practical decisions on lineups, trades and foods for the tailgating party and things will work out. Try to enjoy the ride. You wouldn't believe the things fantasy managers overthink. Well, you're (presumably) a fantasy manager. OK, so perhaps you would.

          • Don't overthink whether to play Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase and/or 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk and others of their news-making ilk: These fellows had noteworthy, occasionally controversial, summers while chasing shiny new contracts, but there is ample reason these talented players -- and their management -- felt safe acting this way.