The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet for Week 5 is your one-stop shop for fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including insights from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Liz Loza. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report, consider the betting data and then set your lineup with confidence.

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings -2.5

Locks: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET

Over/under total: 40.5 (10th highest)

FPI favorite: Vikings by 1.5, 53.9% to win outright

Jets injury watch: QB Jordan Travis: O

Vikings injury watch: TE T.J. Hockenson: O

Best of the Week

Eric Karabell reminds you this game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET and advises you to set a lineup before you go to bed on Saturday night, including putting any questionable options in your flex spot.

Mike Clay reminds you that, while Justin Jefferson is matchup-proof and should always be started, the Jets' domination of wide receivers continues for the third consecutive season and this does not bode well for Brandon Powell or Jordan Addison. The Jets receivers, however, are in a good spot if the game script calls for a pass-heavy approach. His advice: If you expect the Vikings to continue their strong play, Jets receivers will be in a good spot this week. If you think the Jets will win this weekend, the matchup isn't quite as appealing.

Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears -4

Locks: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 40.5 (10th highest)

FPI favorite: Bears by 5, 63.4% to win outright