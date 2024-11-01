Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet for Week 9 is your one-stop shop for fantasy football advice. We've curated all our best start/sit advice from this week, including insights from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Liz Loza, Eric Moody and Field Yates. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report, consider the betting data and then set your lineup with confidence.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals -7

Locks: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 46.5 (fifth highest)

FPI favorite: Bengals by 5.5, 64.1% to win outright

Raiders injury watch: RB Zamir White: Q; TE Harrison Bryant: Q; TE Michael Mayer: O

Bengals injury watch: WR Charlie Jones: Q; WR Tee Higgins: Q

Best of the Week

Eric Karabell : Jakobi Meyers returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury and caught one of two touchdown passes thrown by Gardner Minshew. With Davante Adams no longer around, there are WR2 possibilities moving forward here.

Liz Loza : Chase Brown has outsnapped and outcarried Zack Moss by a wide margin since Week 5, logging a snap share of 56% (to Moss' 49%) and registering 37 totes (to Moss' 17) over the team's three most recent outings. Eight starting backs have posted 13 or more fantasy points when facing the Raiders, with each primary ball carrier either hauling in a minimum of five passes or finding the end zone.

Matt Bowen: The Raiders have surrendered 25 sacks (third most in the league), and Minshew has turned the ball over at least once in six of his seven games played. This is a spot where the Bengals D/ST can produce points for your lineup.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills -6

Locks: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 48.5 (second highest)

FPI favorite: Bills by 9.2, 73.5% to win outright