Fantasy football streaming pickups: Matthew Stafford, Cedric Tillman on the rise

After another round of wide receiver injuries this past week, including Stefon Diggs, Christian Kirk and Brian Thomas Jr., there's a need for deeper-league managers to stream at the position. And I have options here, with volume targets, plus some unfamiliar names who should see their roles expand in Week 9.

With the 49ers on a bye this week, I also have two quarterbacks for Brock Purdy managers to look at, and I like the matchups. We'll also hit on a couple of running backs and a defense that could produce both sacks and turnovers this Sunday. Let's find some streamers to get in the lineup.

Players listed below are deeper-league targets, rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are solely for this week's matchups and not based on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (18.5% rostered; at Seahawks)

With both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp healthy, Stafford is back in play as a streaming option. In Week 8, Stafford dropped a season-high 24.76 points on the Vikings defense, throwing for 279 yards and four touchdowns. Stafford had time to throw on rhythm, hitting the schemed concepts, while finding both Nacua and Kupp in isolation matchups. With a Week 9 matchup versus Seattle, Stafford is a starter in deeper leagues.