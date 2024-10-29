Open Extended Reactions

The NFL is a "next man up" league. By extension, your fantasy football league is as well. You acquired your team during the draft, but it's the moves you make as the season unfolds that will ultimately decide if you're playoff-bound or planning for next season. Every week, we'll help you identify the players available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues whose value has taken a turn for the better and should be added to your roster as starters or as smart stashes for your bench.

Next man up

There's one player available on the waiver wire who can help your fantasy team for the rest of the season in all formats. That player is Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix (rostered in 36.7% of ESPN leagues).

The rookie took advantage of a favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers, scoring a season-high 29.7 fantasy points while showcasing his dual-threat abilities. Nix is also making history as he's now just the sixth quarterback to throw eight passing TDs and also rush for four scores in his first eight NFL games. Only Dak Prescott, Robert Griffin III, Cam Newton, Daunte Culpepper and Otto Graham did it before him.

Credit Sean Payton for setting Nix up for success. And he's got another great matchup coming up in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens, who are giving up the third-most QB fantasy points per game. Even better, the Broncos have one of the most QB-friendly schedules for the rest of the season.

Next QB up

If your fantasy team's proverbial back is against the wall, maybe Sam Darnold can help. Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (46.5%): It's surprising that Darnold is still available in nearly half of ESPN leagues. He's had five games with multiple passing touchdowns this season. That's huge, especially considering he had only four such games over his previous three seasons combined (18 starts). With top-notch receiving playmakers like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and soon-to-be-returning T.J. Hockenson, he's set up to succeed. He faces the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 and Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, and both defenses rank inside the top 12 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks.

Other QB options

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (48.1%): Tagovailoa made his return for the Dolphins in Week 8 after missing four games due to a concussion suffered back in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. With Tagovailoa out, Miami's offense struggled, but his return brought a spark -- even if he put up only 14.5 fantasy points against the Arizona Cardinals. Tagovailoa's presence lifted the entire offense and he remains a solid QB2 option, especially with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as his top targets. In a twist of fate, he'll face the Bills again in Week 9.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (18.5%): Stafford put up a season-high 24.7 fantasy points against the Vikings in Week 8, proving great things often happen when he targets Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. For Week 9, he'll be a high-end QB2 option on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns (3.3%): Winston stepped in for Deshaun Watson in Week 8 and put up 334 passing yards and 23.5 fantasy points against the usually formidable Baltimore Ravens. With Watson out for the season due to his Achilles injury, Winston is in line to start again when the Browns face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. He's a solid QB2/QB3 option in superflex leagues for those fantasy managers seeking depth.

Next RB up

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (46.3%): In Week 8, Tracy faced a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense that's been strong against opposing backs, but he delivered for fantasy managers. He led the Giants backfield with 22 touches and scored 23 fantasy points, solidifying himself as the starter over Devin Singletary. The Giants have one of the most favorable RB schedules for the rest of the season. However, do keep an eye on Tracy's status for the Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders, as he's in the concussion protocol after a head injury late in Monday night's game.

Other RB options

play 0:47 Isaac Guerendo's Week 8 fantasy recap Check out some stats behind Isaac Guerendo's breakout Week 8 fantasy performance.

Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers (3.6%): Jordan Mason's shoulder injury forced him to leave early yet again, and Guerendo stepped up yet again, scoring an impressive 19.2 fantasy points against Dallas. With the 49ers heading into their bye week, he's still worth a proactive add. It's unclear if Mason will miss more time or if Christian McCaffrey will definitely return immediately following the bye. Given San Francisco's No. 2 ranking in total yards per game, Guerendo could be a valuable stash -- and even more if he's made the starter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (16.5%): Benson backs up James Conner, who has been impressive with 19-plus touches in six out of eight games. Benson's value depends on Conner's health -- and since Conner has never played a full regular season, there's a very good chance Benson could end up sharing the workload with Emari Demercado before the season is over.

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills (16.8%): Davis had six rushing attempts against the Seahawks in Week 8, while starter James Cook racked up 20 touches and 28.3 fantasy points. If Cook were to miss time, Davis could be a league-winner in the high-powered Bills offense. Remember back to Week 6 when Cook was inactive and Davis scored 18.2 fantasy points on 23 touches.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (16.9%): Kyren Williams leads the Rams backfield, averaging 20-plus touches in six out of seven games, backed by a solid offensive line. Like many of our waiver wire recommendations, Corum's fantasy value depends on the health of the guy in front of him on the depth chart. Stash Corum on your bench for when he's asked to replace Williams' production (14-plus fantasy points in every game, with three games of over 20 points).

Next WR up

play 0:43 Why Cedric Tillman is a must-add for fantasy managers Eric Karabell explains why fantasy managers need to grab Browns WR Cedric Tillman if they can.

Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns (16.0%): The second-year receiver is making waves, with nine-plus targets and 18-plus fantasy fantasy points in consecutive games. This uptick coincides with the Browns having traded away Amari Cooper. Cleveland's offense is trending upward with Winston now under center, making Tillman a receiver to consider if you need help. Keep in mind that the Browns face one of the toughest WR schedules for the rest of the season. Still, the target volume should remain strong for Tillman, so don't overlook him as a valuable addition. If you miss out on Tillman, fellow Browns WR Jerry Jeudy (49.9%) is a solid fallback option.

Other WR options

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts (48.6%): Downs' roster percentage has taken a dip in recent weeks, but it's set to rise again. He caught four out of nine targets for 109 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against the Houston Texans. This performance is especially notable given Anthony Richardson's struggles as a passer. Richardson finished with a sad 31.3% completion rate against Houston, the worst by any Colts quarterback since Jeff George in 1990. The Colts' receiving corps revolves around Downs, Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. However, with Richardson under center, their production tends to be be "boom or bust." Downs remains a high-end flex option against the Vikings in Week 9.

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (41.7%): With Chris Godwin and Mike Evans out, McMillan took on a larger role in Week 8, seeing seven targets but scoring just 9.2 fantasy points. He and Baker Mayfield had some communication issues, resulting in a missed connection on what could have been a long touchdown. McMillan is nevertheless a flex option in deeper leagues heading into Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers (24.0%): Legette had a solid game against the Broncos in Week 8, posting 13.4 fantasy points thanks to a TD pass from Bryce Young. With Diontae Johnson reportedly drawing trade interest, Legette's fantasy value could rise if Johnson is moved. He's worth a roster spot and is best used as a flex option in deeper leagues, even as some occasional lapses in concentration remain a concern.

Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers (22.4%): Pearsall wrapped up Week 8 with just four targets and 11.7 fantasy points against the Dallas Cowboys. Interestingly, he had more rushing yards (39) than receiving yards (38) in the contest. He's a solid add in deeper leagues, but keep in mind he'll likely sit at least No. 4 in the target pecking order behind Deebo Samuel Sr., George Kittle and Jauan Jennings.

Next TE up

play 0:38 How Cade Otton fits the bill for fantasy managers in need of a TE Matt Bowen explains why Cade Otton is a "reliable" waiver wire addition for fantasy managers.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (58.6%): I'm breaking one of my own rules here since Otton is rostered in over 50% of leagues, but if he's somehow available in yours, you must add him immediately. With Godwin out for the season and Evans sidelined until after Week 11, Otton is already stepping up in a big way. Otton's 17 receptions over the last two games are the most by a Tampa Bay tight end in any regular-season two-game span in franchise history. Otton has averaged over 18.0 fantasy points in those games. He's a must-start tight end moving forward, especially with the Buccaneers' favorable schedule for the position for the rest of the season.

One more TE option

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals (10.4%): Gesicki stepped up in Week 8 against the Eagles, finishing with eight targets and scoring 12.3 fantasy points in a game where WR Tee Higgins was ruled out due to a quad injury. Gesicki led the Bengals' TE group in both snaps and routes run. Back in Week 2 against the Chiefs, he finished with nine targets and 16.1 fantasy points when Higgins was sidelined due a hamstring issue. Keep an eye on Higgins' status headed into Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. If he's not at 100%, you know what to expect from Gesicki.