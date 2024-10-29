Fantasy football rookie watch: Nix, McConkey, Harrison Jr. come up big

Open Extended Reactions

The performances of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (28.9), Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (29.1) and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (29.7) gave fantasy managers a big boost in their Week 8 matchups. But things didn't go as smoothly for other rookies.

So, what statistical tidbits should you know about, and which rookies deserve your attention moving forward?

Quarterbacks

Top performers

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (36.7% rostered, 22.9% started)

Nix had his best fantasy day yet, racking up 29.7 points against the Panthers on Sunday. He took advantage of a favorable matchup and became just the fourth quarterback in Broncos history to record three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a game, joining John Elway, Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler. Nix has scored 20 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games, showcasing both his accuracy and rushing ability. Props to Sean Payton for setting him up for success. Looking ahead, Nix has a great matchup in Week 9 against a Ravens defense that's allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (97.7% rostered, 33.4% started)

Despite a rib injury leading up to Sunday's game against the Bears, Daniels delivered for those who started him, scoring 22.2 fantasy points. He's now scored 19 or more fantasy points in six of his eight games this season. This performance was particularly significant as it marked his first career 300-yard passing game. Also, Daniels is 3-of-3 for 174 yards and a touchdown on pass attempts of 50 or more air yards this season, tying for the most such completions in a season since ESPN began tracking air yards in 2006. The Commanders face the Giants in Week 9, a team whose defense allows the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Given all this, Daniels remains a must-start high-end QB1.

Keep 'em rostered

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (60.1% rostered, 21.1% started)

Williams and the Bears offense crashed back to Earth against the Commanders on Sunday. After scoring 23 or more fantasy points in two straight games before Chicago's bye, he put up just 9.3 fantasy points against Washington. Heading into the bye, Williams had been sharp under pressure, accurate, and effective on deep passes over 15 air yards-but none of that showed up Sunday. Notably, he had an off-target percentage of 50%, with Williams recording 10 passes that resulted from an overthrow or underthrow. This marks just the 10th time since 2006 that a player has had at least a 50% off-target percentage with a minimum of 10 attempts. The Bears offensive line struggles also aren't helping the rookie. Now Williams faces a Cardinals defense that's allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to QBs (entering Week 8). We'll see if he can capitalize on the matchup; consider him more of a QB2 for Week 9.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots (13.6% rostered, 2.9% started)

Maye took a hard hit in the second quarter against the Jets and had to visit the blue tent for an examination. He went to the locker room, Jacoby Brissett stepped in, and Maye was ultimately ruled out. It's a shame because he was already showing off his skills as both a passer and runner with 11.5 fantasy points before the injury. Maye had also put up 19 or more fantasy points in his last two games before this one. He'll need to clear the concussion protocol to be ready for the Titans in Week 9. Maye can continue to be viewed as a solid QB2 or QB3 option in superflex leagues.

Others to watch

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (0.6% rostered)

For Penix to see playing time, Kirk Cousins would need to underperform or get injured. The veteran quarterback delivered another epic performance against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Cousins finished with 28.6 fantasy points. The Falcons face a Cowboys defense in Week 9 that's allowed the fifth most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (entering Week 8). Keep Penix Jr. on your watch list.

Running backs

Top performers

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (68.2% rostered, 13.4% started)

Irving had 16 touches and scored 15.4 fantasy points against the Falcons on Sunday. While Rachaad White had 11 touches, but thanks to a receiving touchdown, he ended up with 15.7 fantasy points. Sean Tucker had only three touches, adding up to 2.5 points. This Buccaneers backfield remains a committee. But with Tampa Bay's favorable schedule after their Week 11 bye-including two games against the Panthers in Weeks 13 and 17-Irving is looking like a solid flex option for the rest of the season.

Keep 'em rostered

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills (16.8% rostered)

Davis finished with six rushing attempts on Sunday against the Seahawks while James Cook finished with 20 touches and 28.3 fantasy points. If Cook misses time, Davis could become a league winner in the high-octane Bills offense. Remember back in Week 6 with Cook inactive Davis finished with 18.2 fantasy points on 23 touches.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets (24.7% rostered, 1.4% started)

Allen's role was shaky against the Vikings, Bills, and Steelers, but he saw a boost against the Patriots, with 12 touches and 9.2 fantasy points. That's progress, especially considering Breece Hall finished with 17 touches and 9.9 points. Hall was on the field for 42 offensive snaps and Allen was on the field for 19. The Jets could be on the verge of changes, too-they're the only team this century to drop five straight games without being underdogs of at least three points in any of them. For now, Allen's a smart bench stash for those needing Hall insurance.

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (16.5% rostered, 0.6% started)

Benson remains the backup to James Conner, who's been outstanding this season. Conner has had 19 or more touches in six out of eight games. Benson's value hinges on Conner's health, though Conner has yet to play a full season in his career. Benson would likely share the workload with Emari Demercado if Conner were to miss time.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers (59.1% rostered)

Brooks began the season on the PUP list and became eligible to return in Week 5, but the Panthers haven't cleared him to practice. With how well Chuba Hubbard has played, there's no rush. Hubbard has logged 14+ touches in seven of eight games this season. Brooks has the talent to force a timeshare, so he should be rostered in all leagues. For now, it's smart to wait and see how his role develops. The Panthers face the Saints in Week 9.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (46.3% rostered, 7.9% started)

Tracy faced a tough Steelers defense known for limiting running backs, but he came through for fantasy managers. Leading the Giants backfield, he stockpiled 22 touches and scored an impressive 23.0 fantasy points on Monday night. On Tracy's 45-yard TD run, he hit 20.6 mph -- the fastest speed by any Giants offensive player over the past two seasons. It looks like New York has found their lead back. If Tracy is available in your league and you need an RB, he should be your top waiver priority this week. It's important to monitor Tracy's status heading into the team's Week 9 matchup with the Commanders, though, since he appeared to suffer a concussion late against the Steelers.

Others to watch

Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers (3.6% rostered)

Jordan Mason reinjured his shoulder Sunday night against the Cowboys and had to leave the game early. Guerendo stepped up with 17 touches, scoring 19.2 fantasy points. The rookie previously filled in for Mason in Week 6 against the Seahawks, finishing with 10 rushing attempts and 10.0 fantasy points. It's uncertain if Mason will miss more time or if Christian McCaffrey will be back after the 49ers' Week 9 bye. With San Francisco ranking second in total yards per game, Guerendo could be a valuable stash if he starts Week 10 against the Buccaneers.

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins (7.0% rostered)

The Dolphins offense looked reenergized with Tua Tagovailoa back under center. De'Von Achane led Miami's backfield with 16 touches and 26.7 fantasy points on Sunday against the Cardinals. He has scored 23 or more fantasy points in every game Tagovailoa has played this season. Mostert finished with 10 touches and 16.0 fantasy points. Wright is a stash in deeper formats, but his fantasy value depends on the health of Achane and Raheem Mostert.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers (7.7% rostered)

The Packers placed Lloyd on injured reserve in mid-September due to an ankle injury. Unfortunately, he has been dealing with injuries all season. To add some depth, Green Bay promoted Chris Brooks from the practice squad. Head coach Matt LaFleur is yet to decide when to remove Lloyd from IR. Emanuel Wilson is the No. 2 back behind starter Josh Jacobs and that is unlikely to change when Lloyd returns. Jacobs has had 20 or more touches in three of his last four games and scored 20 or more fantasy points in two of those. For now, keep Lloyd on your watch list rather than on your fantasy roster.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (16.8% rostered)

The Rams' backfield centers around Kyren Williams, who has had 20 or more touches in six out of seven games this season. Los Angeles has an offensive line that ranks 11th in run block win rate. Corum's fantasy relevance really depends on Williams' availability, so be sure to keep the rookie on your watch list. Williams has scored 14 or more fantasy points in every game this season including three with 20 or more points.

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers (6.6% rostered)

Vidal played behind J.K. Dobbins on Sunday against the Saints. He finished with six touches compared to Dobbins' 21. Vidal's fantasy value depends on Dobbins' health. The duo faces a Browns defense in Week 9 that is stingy against the run.

Carson Steele, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (6.6% rostered)

Steele is currently taking a back seat to Kareem Hunt in the Chiefs' backfield. In the last three games, he's had just 14 touches and scored 5.3 fantasy points. Meanwhile, Hunt has had 22 or more touches in three consecutive games. Steele is sharing snaps and touches with Samaje Perine. His best chance for fantasy relevance comes if Hunt misses time. Even then, Steele is likely to handle early downs and short-yardage situations, while Perine takes care of third downs. Steele should be on your watch list rather than your roster.

Wide receivers

Top performers

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (98.0% rostered, 57.4% started)

Harrison finally came alive in the second half Sunday, scoring his first career second-half touchdown against the Dolphins. He had been quiet in every quarter except the first this season, so this shift was big. Harrison finished with seven targets, 23.1 fantasy points, and looked in sync with Kyler Murray. He's put up 17+ fantasy points in three of the four games where he's seen at least seven targets. Harrison's start percentage took a hit from Week 7 to Week 8, but this performance should reassure his fantasy managers. He's firmly in WR2 territory for Week 9 against the Bears.