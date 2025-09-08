Open Extended Reactions

Things change quickly in fantasy football, and ESPN is here to help. Each Monday, before the current NFL week ends, we will identify players available in at least 50% of ESPN standard leagues worthy of your attention, from standard formats to deeper options. The NFL is a weekly league, and player valuation and roles seldom remain stagnant, for positive and negative. It does not matter how you acquire players for your championship fantasy rosters, just that you get them.

Quarterback

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (rostered in 20% ESPN leagues): The Falcons probably don't want Penix to routinely throw 42 times a week, but he was up to the task in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. RB Bijan Robinson saw a mere 12 rushing attempts and Penix wasn't known as a runner, either in college or during his rookie season. He rushed only seven times over his three starts last season. On Sunday, he rushed six times for 21 yards, including an impressive four-yard, desperation scramble for a score in the fourth quarter. Let's see if he continues showing this aggressive mentality in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts (4.9%): Speaking of running, Jones was a top-10 fantasy QB for the 2022 New York Giants because of his legs (708 rushing yards, 7 TDs). Two rough seasons followed, but on Sunday, in his first start for the Colts, Jones bulldozed his way for a pair of 1-yard scores. Jones also looked strong throwing the football (272 passing yards), and he was sacked only once by what sure looks like a brutal Miami Dolphins defense. We shouldn't be so dismissive of Jones returning to fantasy relevance, because he sure was relevant in Week 1.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (39.5%): Lawrence didn't have to do much to topple the Carolina Panthers, but chances are he will need to deliver more points in a Week 2 road tilt at the Cincinnati Bengals, who aren't exactly a top defensive unit. As we have seen before, Lawrence is certainly capable of more and he remains far too available for someone who has borderline QB1 upside.

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers (8.7%): Give Rodgers credit for four touchdown passes and mistake-free football in a revenge win over the New York Jets. However, the Steelers must do a better job protecting the immobile Rodgers, as he was sacked four times and knocked down on six other occasions. Let's remember that Rodgers finished last season as the No. 15 fantasy QB, averaging 15.1 PPR points per game. He certainly can do that again.

Deep-league options/streamers

Perhaps few would consider Cleveland Browns starter Joe Flacco (2.5%) for a Week 2 road game against the Baltimore Ravens, but he did throw 45 times for 290 yards on Sunday against the Bengals. That is volume, and while Flacco is no Josh Allen, the Ravens did permit 41 points on Sunday night. Don't count Flacco out.

It wasn't a good Week 1 outing for Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa (31.7%), but he has produced solid numbers against his Week 2 opponent (New England Patriots) in the past, and the game is at home. It seems early to call this his "last chance" in fantasy, but things often change quickly.

Russell Wilson scored 11.12 PPR points and, all things considered, it could have been worse. A full 10 starting QBs had scored fewer points entering Monday. Still, now is already the time to add rookie Jaxson Dart in deeper formats, where every starting QB matters. Dart's opportunity looms -- and perhaps soon.

Running back

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns (32.8%): Sampson scored 17.3 PPR points against the Bengals, mainly due to eight receptions for 64 yards. He turned his 12 rushing attempts into a mere 29 yards, though the Browns struggled to run, averaging just 2.0 yards per carry. Sampson, selected in the fourth round out of Tennessee, was hardly as celebrated as fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins, the second-round pick, but we still don't know if the recently signed Judkins suits up in Week 2. Perhaps Judkins simply takes over when he is active, but that seems unlikely. Add Sampson in case he is the lead back and it makes sense, even after one week, to move on from veteran Jerome Ford.

Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers (7.7%): What? 49ers star Christian McCaffrey (calf) not only suited up on Sunday, but he garnered an awesome, NFL-leading 31 touches and turned them into 23.2 PPR points. All true, but the mere fact that McCaffrey entered the weekend hampered yet again (and it is yet again) by some ailment must concern both the 49ers and fantasy managers alike. McCaffrey played, but we may never be 100% confident about him again after last season.

Guerendo (shoulder) suited up on Sunday and handled a kickoff return, but nothing on offense. Former Washington Commanders starter Brian Robinson Jr. (53.1%, but falling) earned 10 touches, with little impact. Still, while Guerendo may be just as brittle as McCaffrey, he is so talented, and we cannot ignore possibility. Stash him away just in case.

Deep-league options/streamers

Colts rookie DJ Giddens may not earn 12 rushing attempts in games that aren't blowouts, but he did run effectively. If we continue to attack McCaffrey's physical liabilities, it seems only fair to point out Colts starter Jonathan Taylor has missed 16 games over the past three seasons.

The New Orleans Saints rushed 22 times on Sunday. Starter Alvin Kamara had only half of them. That doesn't mean you must add Kendre Miller, but he ran well. He is next in line and, even in a rough offense, he may matter in fantasy.

Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson appears headed for the sad town of "dropsville" in so many fantasy leagues, though perhaps he lands on the good side at some point this season. Former Eagles backup Kenneth Gainwell (1.9%) handled 10 touches -- only three short of starter Jaylen Warren. That's far closer than most expected.

Wide receiver

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers (3.6%): Johnston's 24.9 PPR points from Friday's win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil reminded us of the upside, though we saw his inconsistency last season (albeit with eight touchdowns). Johnston may be third in line for targets behind star Ladd McConkey and the still-excellent Keenan Allen... and don't the Chargers want to run more? They probably do, so don't drop a top-50 player to get Johnston.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs (1%): Someone must catch Patrick Mahomes' passes in the short-term, but it won't be the suspended Rashee Rice for another five games, and it may not be the injured Xavier Worthy (shoulder) for a while, too. Smith-Schuster hasn't been a fantasy factor since 2022, but he and Hollywood Brown (just at the threshold at 50%) may be valuable for the rest of September. The Chiefs will host the Eagles in a Week 2 Super Bowl revenge game and the Eagles lacked a meaningful pass rush (and a second viable cornerback) in their opener.

Calvin Austin III, Steelers (2.3%): Do you know who the other Steelers starting WR is after DK Metcalf? This fellow caught one of the four Rodgers TD passes, scored 17 PPR points (more than Metcalf) and sure seems safe for targets. It is premature to call Austin a WR3 option, but we should add him first and then find out later.

Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots (0.5%): Speaking of volume, QB Drake Maye threw 46 passes. Boutte was his top option -- not newcomer Stefon Diggs. If Maye throws this much in Week 2 against the Dolphins, who defended so poorly on Sunday, Boutte may continue his success.

Cedric Tillman, Browns (42.7%): Tillman reeled in Cleveland's lone receiving touchdown and he saw just as many targets as the much-ballyhooed Jerry Jeudy. With Flacco at QB, Tillman may have some sneaky WR3 upside on occasion.

Deep-league options/streamers

Tight end

Harold Fannin Jr., Browns (0.8%): Fannin, a third-round pick this year, sure wasn't eased into action. He and starter David Njoku were on the field together quite a bit, and Fannin caught seven of nine targets for 63 yards and 13.6 PPR points. Don't drop Njoku, of course, but -- again -- with Flacco throwing a ton, fellows like Fannin have value.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints (1.2%): Johnson, 28, has been a popular streamer in past seasons, even finishing among the top-10 tight ends in PPR scoring in 2022. Remember, Taysom Hill (knee) is out until at least Week 5.

Deep-league options/streamers

Two of the top three tight ends in most fantasy drafts left Sunday games prematurely. Raiders star Brock Bowers (knee) claims that he is fine and will play in Week 2's second Monday night game. 49ers star George Kittle (hamstring) seems more likely to miss time. Veteran Jake Tonges (0.0%) caught the first three passes of his career, including one for a touchdown. He becomes more popular in Week 2 against the Saints if Kittle sits.

Pittsburgh's Jonnu Smith (22.6%) caught a Rodgers TD and Pat Freiermuth (11.2%) didn't, but you're just guessing if you assume the same thing happens next week, or the week after.

Defense

Green Bay Packers (37.5%): It's probably fair to say that the Packers would have been one of the top-drafted units in ESPN leagues had the stunning Micah Parsons trade occurred a month ago. The Packers held the Detroit Lions to two field goals until the final minute of a dominating 27-13 win. The Lions averaged 33 PPG last season. The Packers host Washington on Thursday, which is not a great fantasy matchup and on a short week. It shouldn't stop fantasy managers from adding this D/ST.

Indianapolis Colts (32.2%): Fantasy managers were already down on numerous Dolphins (Tagovailoa, RB De'Von Achane, WR Tyreek Hill), but still, holding Miami sans a point until late in the game is impressive. The Colts host Bo Nix and the Broncos in Week 2 and that's also a positive matchup.

Deep-league options/streamers