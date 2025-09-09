Open Extended Reactions

(Updated through Week 1 of 2025 NFL season)

How consistency ratings work

Using fantasy points determined by ESPN's standard scoring, the charts contained in this column rate players based upon how consistently reliable they have been during the 2023 through 2025 seasons, a span of 37 weeks' worth of games (18 weeks in 2023 and 2024 and one so far in 2025). For IDPs (individual defensive players), the scoring from our weekly rankings is used: solo tackle (1.5), assisted tackle (0.75), tackle for loss (2), sack (4), interception (5), forced fumble (4), fumble recovery (4), touchdown (6), safety (2), pass defended (1.5). To familiarize you with the terminology and column headers listed in the charts below:

Start%: The player's "start percentage," which shows how often he earned your start in an ESPN standard PPR (points per reception) league. This is his number of "starts" -- those defined below -- divided by his number of scheduled team games.

CR: The player's "consistency rating," which is calculated as his weekly standard deviation divided by his PPR fantasy points per game average. This is meant to identify the players who were most consistently close to their weekly averages. The lower the number, the more consistent the player. Again, lower numbers are better.

nPPR%: The player's start percentage using non-PPR scoring, using ESPN's standard scoring settings without any points per reception.

FPTS/G: The player's average PPR fantasy points scored per game.

Start: The number of times that the player's point total in a given week was worthy of having had him active in an ESPN standard PPR league.

Star: The number of times the player's point total ranked among the best at his position.

Stiff: The number of times the player's point total ranked among the worst at his position, making almost any waiver-wire option a smarter choice.

These are the benchmarks for what constitutes a "start," "star" or "stiff" performance:

Consistency Ratings Benchmarks QB RB WR TE K D/ST DL LB DB Start Top 10 Top 25 Top 25 Top 10 Top 10 Top 10 Top 20 Top 20 Top 20 Star Top 2 Top 5 Top 5 Top 2 Top 2 Top 2 Top 4 Top 4 Top 4 Stiff 21st+ 51st+ 51st+ 21st+ 21st+ 21st+ 41st+ 41st+ 41st+

Sat: The number of times the player missed a game. Players are not charged "stiff" points for sitting out, nor does it impact their overall consistency rating (CR), but it hurts their overall start percentage.

Players must have a start rate of at least 20% in either standard PPR or non-PPR scoring, rank among the top 20 quarterbacks, tight ends or kickers, top 50 running backs or wide receivers, or top 40 defensive linemen, linebackers or defensive backs, in terms of total fantasy points at their position from 2023 to 2025, or are averaging at least 40 snaps per game, for inclusion in the chart. All defense/special teams are included regardless of whether they meet those minimums.

