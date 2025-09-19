Open Extended Reactions

At various points during the fantasy football season, injuries, bye weeks and breaking news can cause you to need reinforcements for your fantasy lineup. Every Friday throughout the 2025 NFL season, Matt Bowen will offer up some late-week pickup options to help fill those holes, with an emphasis on deeper leagues.

Because of that, this column will focus mostly on players rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues, with occasional exceptions.

Heading into Week 3, I see deeper-league targets at the wide receiver position who are flashing on the tape and producing numbers. And we'll start there. Plus, there's a rookie tight end getting consistent volume in the pass game and a defense that is making plays -- with a really positive matchup this week.

Wide receivers

Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos (38.7% rostered; at Chargers): With 15 targets over his first two games and in an offensive system that caters to his skill set, Franklin fits here as a deeper-league WR3 for this week against the Chargers. Last week in the loss to the Colts, Franklin caught eight of nine targets for 89 yards and a score (24.0 points). He scored on a schemed boot concept in the low red zone, and the Broncos will set him up on catch-and-run targets off RPO reads. Expect Franklin to see more high-percentage throws (screens, slants, crossers) Sunday in Los Angeles.

Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans (17.0% rostered; vs. Colts): Ayomanor has seen at least six targets in each of his first two pro games, and the I really like how he is being deployed in the Titans' pass game. At 6-foot-2, with the long speed to separate on fade routes, Ayomanor can win as an isolation target for quarterback Cam Ward, plus he has the ball skills and play strength to work the middle of the field. Ayomanor had 15.6 points in the Week 2 loss to the Rams, and he is flashing the traits of an emerging player on tape.

Hunter Renfrow, Carolina Panthers (5.0% rostered; vs. Falcons): In a Panthers offense that has been forced to throw with volume, Renfrow has PPR upside this week versus the Falcons. Through two games, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has already attempted 90 passes. That's a big number. And Renfrow benefited as the primary slot option for Young in the Week 2 loss to the Cardinals, catching seven of nine targets for 48 yards and two scores (23.8 points). Renfrow also reminded us he can still separate from man-coverage on his touchdown grabs in the low red zone. Let's play Renfrow this week in deeper formats.

Running backs

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars (46.7% rostered; vs. Texans): Tuten stepped into the No. 2 role behind Travis Etienne Jr. in Week 2 loss to the Bengals -- following the trade of Tank Bigsby to the Eagles -- and the rookie responded with 74 total yards and a touchdown on 10 touches (15.4 points). With his explosive movement ability and playmaking upside, Tuten can give you viable fantasy numbers on 8-10 touches per game, and he gets a Houston defense on Sunday that just gave up 136 yards rushing to the Buccaneers' running backs in Week 2.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (36.8% rostered; at Panthers): In a deeper format, you're chasing the volume with Allgeier this week versus a Panthers defense allowing 5.2 YPC (27th in the league). Allgeier has 26 carries in the first two games, including three from inside the 5-yard line, and he scored the only touchdown of the game in the Sunday night victory over the Vikings. Plus, we know he can play the role of a "closer" late in the game due to his downhill running style, as he had nine carries in the fourth quarter versus the Vikings. Look for Allgeier to see more touches if the Falcons can get up on the Panthers in the second half.

Quarterbacks

Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals (9.6% rostered; at Vikings): In relief of Joe Burrow last week, Browning had 17.74 points, throwing for 241 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a 1-yard rushing score. However, he also threw three picks. With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Browning does have premier options in the route tree. And, in 2023 when Browning started six games for an injured Burrow, he averaged 19.1 PPG. It might be a roller coaster with Browning in the lineup, but he does have some upside against the Vikings in a pass-heavy Bengals system.

Michael Penix Jr., Falcons (28.9% rostered; at Panthers): The Falcons leaned on the run game in the Week 2 win over the Vikings, which limited Penix to only 21 pass attempts. And I do think we could see a similar script versus Carolina this Sunday if the Falcons get out to an early lead. However, if you need to pick up a starting quarterback this week, the Falcons will have matchup advantages in the pass game. You can look for Penix to take some shots down the field early to boost his scoring totals.

Tight end

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns (35.6% rostered; vs. Packers): Fannin has seen consistent usage in the Browns' offense to start the season, running 30 routes in both games played, and the target volume is there, too. Fannin, who is averaging 11.7 PPG, has caught 12 of 14 targets from quarterback Joe Flacco, producing 111 yards receiving. A move tight end with coverage awareness and the ability to create after the catch, Fannin fits as a deeper-league option on Sunday.

D/ST

Atlanta Falcons (36.4% rostered; at Panthers): I'd run with the Falcons' defense this week versus the Panthers. In the Week 2 win over the Vikings, the Falcons scored a league-best 21.0 fantasy points, registering six sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. This unit dictated the flow of the game versus J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota offense. While managers shouldn't expect another 20-point game Sunday, Bryce Young has already thrown three picks and been sacked four times. There are plays to be made here by the Falcons' defense.