Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Rasheen Ali, RB, BAL: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: The rookie practiced this week and could return from IR, providing extra backup for Derrick Henry.

Khalil Shakir, WR, BUF: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Curtis Samuel is one of the receivers to get a bump in value.

Ian Thomas, TE, CAR: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: He was "designated for return" this week, so he now has three weeks to practice with the team in the hopes of getting back into action.

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Perhaps next week will be the week he returns to the lineup following last year's torn ACL. Jerome Ford is still the No. 1 RB for now.

Nyheim Hines, RB, CLE: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Chubb's fellow ACL-recoveree also saw his window to return open this week.

Pierre Strong Jr., RB, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: D'Onta Foreman will continue to be the primary backup option if Strong can't return.

David Njoku, TE, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He's certainly leaning in the right direction, but until we see him on the field ...

Joe Mixon, RB, HOU: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: No practice all week once again puts the RB spotlight on Cam Akers.

Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He's not expected to play. Dare Ogunbowale is making the most of his opportunity to see more action with all these RB injuries.

Robert Woods, WR, HOU: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Meanwhile, WR Tank Dell (chest) was able to practice all three days this week and should start.

Anthony Richardson, QB, IND: Oblique -- Doubtful

Impact: The Colts downgraded him on Saturday. Veteran Joe Flacco stands at the ready.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: It will be a committee featuring Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson in the Colts backfield.

Evan Engram, TE, JAX: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Don't be surprised to see Brenton Strange starting yet again this week.

Skylar Thompson, QB, MIA: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Tyler Huntley will start, with Thompson backing him up (assuming he is able).

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Beckham started this week still on the PUP list. His Saturday activation means he should see some targets today.

K.J. Osborn, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Expect DeMario Douglas and Ja'Lynn Polk to get the bulk of WR targets.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Bourne was activated from the PUP list on Saturday, which indicates he's ready to play.

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play, as is Austin Ekeler, who was finally cleared from the league's concussion protocol.

Noah Brown, WR, WAS: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Luke McCaffrey and Olamide Zaccheaus get upticks in value. Jamison Crowder (calf) was placed on IR.

4 p.m. ET games

Matt Prater, K, ARI: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: If needed, Chad Ryland would be the last-minute replacement for the Cardinals. You probably should just turn to the waiver wire now.

Trey McBride, TE, ARI: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: He was a very late add to the injury report. It's probably best to err on the side of caution and start someone else, though he is still expected to play.

Tyler Badie, RB, DEN: Back -- OUT/IR

Impact: Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin share the workload in this thus-far-unimpressive backfield.

Luke Musgrave, TE, GB: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He'll test the injury during warmups. More fuel for the "Tucker Kraft Fan Club."

Romeo Doubs, WR, GB: Suspended by team for one game

Impact: Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks will start after Doubs missed a few practices this week and the team felt discipline was required.

Christian Watson, WR, GB: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: Perhaps Malik Heath or Bo Melton could surprise.

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: With the Rams getting their bye in Week 6, expect a Week 7 return for Kupp.

Zamir White, RB, LV: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Alexander Mattison: There are a million things he hasn't done, but just you wait.

Michael Mayer, TE, LV: Personal -- OUT

Impact: Just covering the bases with this news. Brock Bowers has a firm grasp on the TE job here.

Davante Adams, WR, LV: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Yes, trade talks are swirling, but the team says the injury is real. In any event, Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers once again get starting nods.

Tyreik McAllister, WR, LV: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: DJ Turner is the only other healthy WR option in Las Vegas.

Devin Singletary, RB, NYG: Groin -- Doubtful

Impact: It's a huge downgrade to a timeshare between Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Eric Gray.

Malik Nabers, WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Wan'Dale Robinson leads an otherwise nondescript group of WR options.

George Kittle, TE, SF: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Reports are that he is expected to play. Eric Saubert would step in should Kittle suffer a setback.

Sunday night game

Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin could both end up being beneficiaries of Cooks' absence.

Russell Wilson, QB, PIT: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: You know the drill. Justin Fields will start. Wilson will be the emergency QB No. 3.

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, PIT: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Najee Harris is free and clear to get nearly all of the RB touches.

Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT: Knee -- OUT

Impact: If you're extremely desperate, Aaron Shampklin might see some snaps.

9:30 a.m. ET game (London)

T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN: Knee -- OUT

Impact: His return window is now open. Consider Week 7 as a likely target date.