Only the Blackhawks and Penguins are idle these next three days, as four games pepper Wednesday's lighter slate, a heaping 12 are scheduled for Thursday, before we're treated to a sparse snack of only two on Friday.

I'm all over Buffalo playing the Flyers twice, with a Thursday off in between, and New Jersey's friendlier tour through Minnesota and St. Louis. Dallas could also make a fair bit of productive noise with back-to-back stops in Calgary and Edmonton. Play your favorite fantasy Sabres, Devils, and Stars.

Stock Up

Mason McTavish, F, Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks are having a time of it right now, aren't they? Averaging 4.5 goals/game through four-straight wins, Anaheim is keeping up with, and even beating, some of the league's best (Boston Bruins). Hardly a sustainable run, considering this young squad is still a work-in-progress, but promising for the long-term nonetheless. McTavish will play a big part in this team's success, not only in the here and now, but in years to come. The Sophomore already has five goals and six assists to show for only nine contests. The Ducks host Arizona on Wednesday before a three-day break.

William Karlsson, F, Vegas Golden Knights: When does a third-line center hold extra-special appeal in the fantasy field? When they're (recently) logging an average of more than 19 minutes/contest and riding a seven-game point streak (3G/6A). While there's little question Karlsson will cool off for a spell, he's also proven capable of putting up consistent numbers, when in a groove. Like just this past successful playoff run. Playing for the best team in the West certainly doesn't hurt either.

Wyatt Johnston, F, Dallas Stars: That's more like it. Following a sluggish start, the second-year center now has three goals and three assists in four contests. And Johnston is available in nearly 90% of ESPN.com leagues. As mentioned, the Stars visit the Flames and Oilers, Wednesday and Thursday.

Hampus Lindholm, D, Boston Bruins: With Charlie McAvory suspended four games - for slamming Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the head - Boston will need Lindholm to quickly pull up his socks and snap out of this fall's productive funk. He's going to see even more valuable minutes, (probably) skate on the Bruins' top power play, and (hopefully) rediscover his productive touch. For goodness sake, Lindholm collected 53 points only a season ago. The dam should break very, very soon.

Ivan Provorov, D, Columbus Blue Jackets: He's putting up points and pitching in assists, including on the power play (four!). Which is essentially what you want from a defender in ESPN.com standard scoring leagues.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, Buffalo Sabres: While rookie Devon Levi remains day-to-da (hopefully to return soon), and Eric Comrie is listed week-to-week, the Sabres' other netminder is coming off his first NHL shutout victory. Over the mighty Avalanche, to boot. Buffalo is set to battle the Flyers twice, away and home, Wednesday and Friday, and Luukkonen is widely available.

Cam Talbot, G, Los Angeles Kings: Talbot - not Pheonix Copley - is the No. 1 netminder for a team that's scoring and winning, with gusto.

Stock Down

Tomas Hertl, F, San Jose Sharks: Even the Sharks' best player is struggling mightily to make anything happen for a club that has nine goals in nine games. Bench him until you notice tangible signs of a turnaround.

Carter Hart, G, Philadelphia Flyers: A quality fantasy goaltender altogether, Hart could be in a bit tough against a Buffalo squad that's now scoring. Fourteen goals in three games, as it were. The Flyers face the Sabres twice in a home-and-home, Wednesday and Friday, before heading back to Philly on Saturday to play the Kings' league-leading offense (4.33 goals/game). If possible, maybe run with another goaltending option through this stretch.

Tony DeAngelo, D, Carolina Hurricanes: DeAngelo (minus-five) isn't contributing to the scoresheet or blocking shots. That perceivably plum power-play role only means so much when there's so little going on altogether.

Streamer Specials

Filip Hronek, D, Vancouver Canucks: I feel like we're picking on the Sharks a lot these days, but only because they can't score, defend, or win hockey games. So give Hronek a streaming whirl when the Canucks visit San Jose Thursday, or just add him altogether, if requiring fantasy help altogether on your backend. Quinn Hughes' defensive partner is on a nice run, in collecting five assists in four games, including a helper with the extra skater.

Lukas Dostal, G, Anaheim Ducks: Winner of three of his four starts, plus one relief appearance in place of an injured John Gibson, Dostal shines as a streaming option versus the visiting Coyotes - a club he's already faced this season - on Wednesday. Plus, the Ducks are scoring in bunches.

Jake Allen, G, Montreal Canadiens: The Coyotes visit the Ducks on Wednesday before travelling home to face Montreal Thursday. Bit busy. I'll take Allen - winner of three-straight - for the more-rested, charged-up Canadiens in that desert match-up.