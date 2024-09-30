New game features for ESPN Fantasy Hockey: Draft board, in-app upgrades

Open Extended Reactions

A new fantasy hockey season will soon begin, and we are excited to share some new features you will be able to take advantage of in your ESPN leagues this year.

These additions will provide an improved draft experience, as well as new league and roster management options for your team throughout the season.

Modernized draft board view

The ability to see everyone's draft results in your league on one screen, including color coding for each position to better assess each team's roster makeup. This feature will be available only in the ESPN Fantasy app this season.

League management

In-app league manager (LM) controls

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to create the fantasy hockey league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!



Previously available on desktop only, LMs now have the ability to make adjustments to league scoring settings, as well as other basic particulars, including draft type, draft order, and setting/editing the draft date and time.

Roster management

"Quick lineup" option

With the click or tap of a button, this option will fill the holes in your lineup and take players with "O" designations out. The game takes the information (injury status, schedule) at that moment in time to make the moves for you.

NOTE: After the quick lineup feature is used, it is important that the user continues to make lineup changes as new information comes to light. This feature does not continually update your lineup for you.

Lineup autosave in app

Previously, your lineup changes would autosave only on desktop, but now the ESPN Fantasy app also has this functionality.

Personalized practice drafts

In the ESPN Fantasy app only, you can tap "Practice Draft" to conduct a mock draft with computer managers, using your specific league settings. What better way to get yourself ready for the real thing?

Ready to get started? Sign up for free today!