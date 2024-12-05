Open Extended Reactions

By hacking the schedule -- figuring out which teams are more active when most others are not -- fantasy managers can seize greater flexibility in maximizing their lineup potential every date of the schedule. The greater number of players in action each date, the greater potential for positive fantasy returns, right? A substantial benefit, especially in tight head-to-head competition, where every point can mean the difference between weekly victory and defeat.

It's Not Too Late To Play Fantasy Hockey Create or join a fantasy hockey league on ESPN. New leagues start fresh weekly! Sign up today>>



This month shakes out a bit differently, with the all-encompassing three-day Christmas break in play. No light nights that week, when the schedule is either busy-to-jammed or void of all action altogether. Still, three clubs stand out for playing more often when others are not, from now until January. Setting the benchmark at six games when another 20 teams, at minimum, are idle, the following are booked to compete more on so-called slower nights, from Dec. 5 to Dec. 31. A handful of teams to recognize when deciding which available players to pick up or stream, all else being equal.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Daily lines | Projections | Play for free | Player rater | Most added/dropped | Mock draft lobby | How to watch on ESPN+

New York Rangers: Having lost six of their past seven, the Rangers are stumbling after a strong start to the campaign, a frustrating situation further amplified by lackluster productivity from the club's best players. Still, there's cause to champion the retention of several floundering-right-now fantasy performers, along with entertaining the idea of bringing a lesser-rostered player aboard. Not only because New York is competing on six "lighter" nights between now and the New Year, but because a turnaround -- shakeup-inspired or otherwise -- feels inevitable. It's not like this team is going to continue to get off to lousy starts to games forever.

Forward Vincent Trocheck is already showing tangible signs of returning to his more productive self. After scoring in consecutive games, the top-six center fired seven shots while skating more than 23 minutes versus New Jersey on Monday. Healthy again, Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal on five shots against the Devils. Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad have a combined six points in their past two contests. If you've sensibly held on to the club's high-end fantasy performers to this point, December's schedule could prove extra rewarding.

Then there's Will Cuylle, who's served as the team's most consistent producer during this lean stretch. Shifted alongside a variety of other forwards, the sophomore has six goals and six assists in his past 13 games. Toss in an impressive 54 hits, handful of blocked-shots, and no other Ranger has come near averaging Cuylle's 2.2 fantasy points/contest in standard competition. He remains available in more than half of ESPN Fantasy leagues.

Between the pipes, backup Jonathan Quick deserves a look as a viable streaming option this month. The Rangers play back-to-backs this Sunday and Monday, versus the Kraken and Blackhawks respectively, the following weekend versus the Kings and Blues, then again Dec. 22 (Hurricanes) and 23 (Devils). In fact, the Rangers have 10 games between Dec. 6 and 23. Quick, who's averaging 4.8 fantasy points/game and stunk just once this year, is going to play a few of them.

Anaheim Ducks: Scheduled to battle on five dates when most of the league is idle, the Ducks include a few fantasy skaters worth considering in deeper leagues. Forward Troy Terry is rediscovering his play-making touch, boasting seven assists in his past five games. (His nine shots on net versus Ottawa on Sunday were also much appreciated by fantasy managers.)

Frank Vatrano is scoring goals again and could be available in some leagues. An enthusiastic shooter, Vatrano is worth a fantasy twirl until he cools off again. Trevor Zegras was showing signs of a productive resurgence before falling hurt against the Golden Knights Wednesday. When cleared to return, the 23-year-old merits monitoring as someone who should be bringing a lot more to the fantasy table.

On Anaheim's blue line, Pavel Mintyukov is piling up more blocked shots than Radko Gudas these days while also seeing turns with the extra skater. Remember, the young defender -- drafted 10th overall in 2022 -- put up 28 points in only 63 games in his first NHL tour last year. We're dealing with a high ceiling here.

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to create the fantasy hockey league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!

Florida Panthers: The Panthers round out this month's top trio of schedule-hack headliners. Outside of the club's heaviest fantasy hitters, Anton Lundell sports value in deeper leagues as the team's third-line center and participant on the secondary power play. Available in almost half of ESPN Fantasy leagues, Lundell has five points in his past six games.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad, available in two-thirds of ESPN Fantasy leagues, is on fantasy fire with eight points and 15 blocked-shots in his most recent nine contests. No. 2 netminder Spencer Knight is worth streaming when Sergei Bobrovsky needs the evening off. Like right now, when on family leave for the birth of his second child. Knight remains overwhelmingly available across the ESPN Fantasy spectrum.