Fantasy women's basketball: Is it Jewell Loyd's time to shine in Seattle?

The 2022 season will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Storm fans. The season brought the team back to the heart of downtown Seattle with all of their home games played in the Climate Pledge Arena.

But there is one memory that stands out: the bittersweet farewell tour of Sue Bird, arguably the greatest point guard in league history. With four WNBA championships under her belt, Bird retired as the only player in WNBA history to appear in 550 career games.

She also became the all-time winningest player with 333 games won. Bird's departure is not the only change Storm fans must grapple with in 2023. Breanna Stewart, who signed a one-year deal to remain in Seattle for Bird's final season, left to sign with the New York Liberty. She was the league's top scorer last season with 21.8 points per game.

Stewart's departure leaves a massive void in the Storm's lineup. Not only was she a scoring machine, but she also dominated the boards, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game. The Storm faithful are left wondering what the team will look like in 2023 after losing two faces of the franchise. There is some optimism, however, due to two offseason moves.

The first one first he return of Sami Whitcomb, who won two titles with the Storm in the past. The veteran sharpshooter is solid source of points and 3-pointers and could be leaned on at times for scoring since Seattle will be without Stewart. While the Storm is trending younger, Whitcomb should be actively involved on the court as a scorer.

The Storm signed Kia Nurse this offseason after she missed all of last season with the Phoenix Mercury following a torn ACL in the 2021 WNBA Finals. Her presence should help cover some of the lost production of Bird.

Nurse is a former All-Star who is hitting her prime. She can defend at a high level and score as a complementary option. Don't overlook the hidden gems Whitcomb and Nurse in your fantasy drafts, as they're well worth considering in the later rounds.

Now, let's dive into what the Storm accomplished in the draft. Seattle added four players during the draft, selecting guard Jordan Horston from Tennessee ninth overall with its first-round pick.

The composition of the Storm's roster indicates that Jewell Loyd, Ezi Magbegor, Nurse and Whitcomb are the team's four key players. Now, let's explore their roster and delve deeper into what you can expect from them in fantasy hoops.

What to watch

We project Loyd to lead the Storm in fantasy points this season following Stewart and Bird's departure. As the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Loyd has played a pivotal role in Seattle's two WNBA championships.

Last season, she showcased her skills with 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, boasting a top-10 usage rate of 25.3%. Expect an even stronger performance from Loyd in 2023, delivering across the board for fantasy managers.

Magbegor soared to new heights in 2022, making her mark as one of the young rising stars with the Storm. In her first 22 games, she displayed an impressive all-around game, averaging 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. However, her role took a hit after the Storm acquired Tina Charles, reducing her playing time in the latter half of the season.

Now, with the departure of Stewart and Charles no longer on the team, the door is wide open for Magbegor to step up and fill the void. Our fantasy projections indicate that she'll be the Storm's second-highest scorer, just behind Loyd.

Gabby Williams's fantasy outlook is uncertain, but she brings a unique element to the Storm. With 36 starts under her belt last season, she has shown her ability to contribute across multiple statistical categories. However, there's a twist in her story.

Williams might opt to sit out the entire season as she competes for the French national team in Eurobasket. Their recent advancement to the league championship complicates her potential return to the Storm. Keep a close eye on this situation as it unfolds.

Storm team profile

2022 record: 22-14

Coach: Noelle Quinn

Key additions: Sami Whitcomb, Kia Nurse, Jordan Horston

Key losses: Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Tina Charles

2022 Offensive efficiency: 82.5 (5th)

2022 Defensive efficiency: 78.4 (3rd)

2022 Pace: 78.3 (8th)

What to expect in 2023: Loyd and Whitcomb will be expected to lead on and off the court for a Storm team now with an abundance of young players. While Seattle may not light up the fantasy scoreboard and currently lacks the look of a playoff contender, head coach Noelle Quinn will try to work her with the players she has at her disposal. As the season unfolds, we might see the coaching staff provide minutes to some of their younger players. In your fantasy drafts, be sure to target players like Loyd, Magbegor, Nurse and Whitcomb who have the potential to make a significant impact.