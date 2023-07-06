Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Thursday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

7 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Line: Sun -10

Money line: Storm (+430), Sun (-600)

Total: 165.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 82.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 10.5 points

Injury report

Storm: Gabby Williams (Out)

Sun: Brionna Jones (Out)

Fantasy streamers: DiJonai Carrington (rostered in 25.4% of ESPN leagues) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa (8.7%) are firmly on the streaming radar with Brionna Jones out for the season due to an Achilles injury. Both players deserve to remain on fantasy rosters until the end of the season. Carrington has scored 28 or more fantasy points in three of her last four games and Nelson-Ododa has scored 18 or more fantasy points in three of her past four games. The Sun is a team you should want exposure to in fantasy hoops. Connecticut ranks third in offensive rating behind the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty.

Best bet: Sun -10. The Storm's defense has been a liability all season. Seattle gives up 86 points per game on 46.7% shooting. The Sun average 83.9 points per game, but have really shined defensively; Connecticut ranks third in defensive rating. It's hard to have confidence in a Storm team that is 1-4 in their last five games against the spread. You can count on the Sun to cover.