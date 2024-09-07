Much-changed India look to continue domination in Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Open Extended Reactions

Barely a month after a second consecutive Olympic bronze medal, the next cycle for Indian hockey begins with the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China, where Craig Fulton's team will look to defend the title that they won in Chennai last year.

With the next big international tournament being the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands in 2026, Fulton now has two years to build a team for that competition - one that India have almost always under-achieved in.

Malaysia, Korea Republic, Japan, Pakistan, and China should on paper, not be as challenging as the opponents that India have faced for the bulk of 2024. Fulton has also rested some key players and given opportunities to youngsters in key positions in the squad, as he looks to build on the Paris bronze and shape a team for the next Olympic cycle capable of consistently competing at the highest level of international hockey.

Can the rest of the field get close to India?

India were the only Asian team at the Paris Olympics, and will look to continue their dominance at continental level in this tournament, even though players like Hardik Singh and Mandeep Singh have been rested following their exertions throughout the year.

Last year, India had a perfect winning record on their way to Asian Games gold. In that campaign, India scored 68 goals in 7 games, and conceded only nine. None of the teams came close to India, who put 10 goals past Pakistan, and five each past Korea Republic and Japan in that tournament. India also put seven goals past China in last year's Asian Champions Trophy. That was another tournament that underlined their superiority. The final was a thriller though, as India were down 3-1 to Malaysia, before a late blitz saw them win 4-3.

Considering everyone will be preparing for LA 2028 now, it is likely that these other Asian side will also be in transition, hoping to build strong squads, capable of qualifying for the Olympics.

In Hulunbuir, India start favourites, but this tournament is a chance for one of the other five teams to show they are capable of challenging their superiority.

India's squad-building provides context to the tournament

Most importantly from an Indian perspective, this will be the first tournament of the post-PR Sreejesh era, and one in which Krishan Pathak will take over the reins from the legendary goalkeeper. Ever since the Tokyo Olympics, Pathak has had plenty of games at the highest level, and despite not making the final cut for the Olympics squad, he's an experienced player who is ready to take over in goal for India.

India's squad for the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. ESPN

The forward line is also much changed from the one that played in Paris. Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay have all been rested, providing a big opportunity for Araijeet Hundal, Gurjot Singh and Uttam Singh to stake their claim, alongside Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh, who have now become mainstays in the Indian attack.

Young Mohammed Raheel takes Hardik Singh's place in midfield, and has big shoes to fill. Too often in recent times, India's midfield has collapsed in Hardik's absence. With the regular vice-captain missing from this squad after picking up an injury in the Olympics bronze medal match against Spain, it is a big opportunity for the others to show they have what it takes to be dominant at international level, before the tougher (on paper) matches begin again in next year's FIH Pro League campaign.

India squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit

Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh

India's fixtures

All times in IST

September 8: vs China at 3:30pm

September 9: vs Japan at 1:15pm

September 11: vs Malaysia at 1:15pm

September 12: vs Korea Republic at 1:15pm

September 14: vs Pakistan at 1:15pm

The semifinals and final will be held on September 16 and September 17 respectively.