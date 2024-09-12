ACT: India remain unbeaten, through to semis after 3-1 win over South Korea

Open Extended Reactions

India qualified for the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy after their fourth straight win in the league phase -- a 3-1 success over Korea Republic, thanks to a brace from captain Harmanpreet Singh.

Just like the first three games, India found early goals in the first quarter itself. Araijeet Singh Hundal gave Craig Fulton's side the lead with a superb powerful finish from the edge of the D in the sixth minute, and then a minute later, Harmanpreet powered a dragflick home for his 200th goal for the national team.

In the second quarter, India lost their rhythm and came under pressure from the Koreans, who put together some crisp attacking moves. They also got a goal back before half-time to reduce India's lead, as Yang Ju-Hyin's dragflick took a massive deflection off the rushing Manpreet Singh before whizzing past Suraj Karkera in goal.

That was an unfortunate moment for Karkera, though, in an otherwise unblemished performance. He was awarded the player of the match for pulling off some superb saves from close range, especially in the fourth quarter.

After half-time, India retook control and created more chances, particularly through Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek, but couldn't add any field goals to their tally. Right at the end of the third quarter though, the result was put beyond doubt as another Harmanpreet dragflick flew past the Korean goalkeeper.

India, who are the defending champions, will next face Pakistan on Saturday afternoon, but that match is now a dead rubber for India, who will now finish top of the table, irrespective of results in the remaining four games of the league phase in this competition.

The second quarter in this game against Korea would've not pleased Fulton, so there are still some areas where India need to tighten up before the knockout stage, and the game against Pakistan will be an ideal platform to do that before the semifinals.

