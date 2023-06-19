The summer transfer window is open for some leagues in Europe and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Silva rejects big-money offer from Saudi Arabia as Barcelona, PSG show interest

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been approached with a lucrative opportunity to join the Saudi Pro League and talks have taken place, but he plans to reject the offer, per The Athletic.

The report suggests that the Saudis aren't expected to give up on signing the 28-year-old Portugal international, however, as they hunt for further high-profile signings this summer. The middle eastern league has already made some big moves with N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy set to join, and Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo both already making the switch.

Silva is under contract with Man City until 2025, but he has been strongly linked with a move away from the treble-winners. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are both reportedly interested in Silva, with the former long-term admirers of the midfielder. The report indicates that Silva would prefer to continue to ply his trade in Europe, as opposed to accepting a deal in the Saudi Pro League.

Barcelona were interested in securing the services of Silva in January, however, Man City were reluctant to part ways with the former Monaco stand-out whilst the season was ongoing. With the season over, manager Pep Guardiola could be tempted into offloading Silva now that he'd have the time to find a replacement.

Silva played a vital role in Manchester City's treble-winning campaign last season, featuring 55 times across all competitions, chipping in with seven goals, alongside eight assists.

Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move away from Manchester City, but he has declined a big-money offer from the Saudi Pro league as Barcelona and PSG show interest. Julian Finney/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has agreed personal terms with Al Ahil, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 31-year-old is set to sign a three-year contract with the Saudi outfit as negotiations reach the final stages. Mendy fell out of favour at Stamford Bridge last season, and it is reported that manager Mauricio Pochettino will look to sign a new first-team goalkeeper this summer, paving the way for Mendy's exit, three years after he joined the west London club.

- Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to sign a new long-term contract with the club, according to the Daily Mail. The report reveals that the England international will earn £375,000 per week, making him one of the higher paid players at the club. The Red Devils are in the market for a striker this summer, having been linked with Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Tottenham's Harry Kane, however, they are keen to retain Rashford who netted 30 goals, alongside 11 assists across all competitions last season.

- Manchester City are attempting to bridge the gap in negotiations with Chelsea for midfielder Mateo Kovacic, per journalist Rudy Galetti, It is reported that both clubs are eager to make the deal happen, with the Citizens already agreeing terms with Kovacic, who would sign a four-year contract with the Premier League champions. Galetti reveals that the deal should amount to £30-35m, with discussions over the fee taking place between the two Premier League giants.

- Manchester City are set to discuss a new contract with defender Kyle Walker amid Bayern Munich interest, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Bavarian club have earmarked Walker as a potential signing this summer, with the England international reportedly open to a move away from the Etihad, following a frustrating season where he frequently found himself on the bench. Romano suggests that there has been no agreement with Bayern Munich, leaving the Citizens the chance to extend the 33-year-old's contract, which is set to expire in 2024.

- Brighton are eyeing a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to Football Insider. The report reveals that the Seagulls view the 23-year-old as an ideal replacement for Alexis Mac Allister, as well as being a financially viable option for the south-coast outfit. Chelsea value Gallagher at £30m, and with Brighton offloading Mac Allister to Liverpool for £35m, as well as potentially seeing £80m valued Moises Caicedo departing the club, Brighton would be in a strong position to land Gallagher this summer.