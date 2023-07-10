The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: United keeping tabs on Amrabat

Manchester United are closely monitoring Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to Florian Plettenberg.

There has been plenty of discussion around the 26-year-old's future as his contract with La Viola ends in the summer of 2024, and that talk intensified after his impressive contributions to Morocco's historic World Cup campaign.

The Red Devils are now looking at Amrabat, who helped Fiorentina reach the Conference League and Coppa Italia finals this season, after already strengthening their midfield with the addition of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Negotiations are not advanced at this stage, but Plettenberg said that talks have taken place and Man United remain interested.

This could become a hot topic for the Red Devils later in this window, likely due to the club largely focusing on bringing a goalkeeper to Old Trafford following David de Gea's departure after the culmination of his contract, while also looking for a striker.

Amrabat is also reported to be on the list of players Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are monitoring, but there has been nothing concrete at this stage.

Like United, the Bavarians also have priorities elsewhere, and their search for a striker has been widely reported, with Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane the main player being discussed at this time, while Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani has also been linked.

Sofyan Amrabat's play at Fiorentina and with Morocco at the 2022 World Cup significantly raised his transfer profile. Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Borussia Monchengladbach are considering a move for FC Cincinnati and United States striker Brandon Vazquez, reports Florian Plettenberg, who adds that talks are ongoing but difficult. Any deal would be worth around €8 million to €10 million, with Gladbach director of sport Roland Virkus having watched the 24-year-old for a long time now.

- Liverpool and Newcastle United are both looking at Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, with the Bianconeri waiting for proposals and wanting at least €50m for the 25-year-old. However, the Reds will make a move only if Mohamed Salah leaves, while the Magpies are prioritising Leicester City's Harvey Barnes. Newcastle would then look at Chiesa if Allan Saint-Maximin departs the club.

- Napoli are keen to bring in AZ Alkmaar winger Jesper Karlsson after holding a long-term interest in the 24-year-old, according to Sky Sports Italia, which adds that a move would become even more likely if Hirving Lozano or any other winger left. Lazio are also interested but haven't had serious discussions with the Eredivisie club.

- Tottenham still consider Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba as their top centre-back option but haven't yet made an official offer for the 24-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer specialist adds that talks will continue for both him and Wolfsburg's Mickey van de Ven.

- Fulham and West Ham United are both looking at Manchester City's Taylor Harwood-Bellis, reports The Daily Mail, with the centre-back fresh from captaining England to victory in the U21 Euros. Having spent last season on loan at Burnley, the 21-year-old has one year left on his contract and City want around £15m for him.

- Alex Collado will leave Barcelona to join Real Betis on a four-year contract with the option for another year, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 24-year-old winger's arrival will not yet be made official because Betis are waiting announce other signings, including Hector Bellerin, Marc Roca and Marc Bartra.