Sophie Lawson speaks after Keira Walsh was stretchered off vs. Denmark at the Women's World Cup. (1:25)

England midfielder Keira Walsh was stretchered off in the 35th minute of their Women's World Cup group-stage match against Denmark on Friday with a leg injury.

The news will come as a huge blow if the injury is serious as Walsh is regarded as one of the world's best central midfielders and is integral to England.

Walsh, 26, appeared to injure her right leg as she stretched for a wayward pass. She immediately collapsed to the ground, signalled to the referee for help, bringing the game to a halt.

Television cameras showed Walsh telling physios she had hurt her knee, and after receiving on-field treatment, the England star was stretchered off and replaced by Laura Coombs.

Walsh moved from Manchester City to Barcelona last year for a world-record fee reported to be in the region of $470,000, winning the Liga F and Champions League double in her first season in Spain.