Mark Ogden says Liverpool rejected £150 million for Mohamed Salah from Al Ittihad but it's "unlikely" they will be able to keep their Egyptian star in the next transfer windows. (2:14)

The Saudi Pro League has announced that their transfer window will close on Sept. 7 as Liverpool look poised to resist any further offers for Mohamed Salah.

ESPN reported on Friday that Liverpool rejected an offer worth up to £150 million ($190m) for the Egypt international from Al Ittihad.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- Saudi Arabia transfer tracker: Done deals, players linked

The Saudi Arabian club finally made their move Friday morning, offering an initial £100m for Salah with additional incentives making it worth an eventual £150m to Liverpool.

But sources have told ESPN the offer for Salah has been rejected and the matter is closed, with a Liverpool source telling ESPN, "The player is not for sale."

A statement from the Saudi Arabia Football Associated on Monday read: "As communicated to clubs Saudi Arabia on Friday June 30, the summer registration for player transfers for the Roshn Saudi League [Saudi Pro League] closes on Thursday Sept. 7."

Salah scored in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday and Klopp said that the forward is fully committed to staying at Anfield this season.

"He didn't tell me [if he wants to stay] but he didn't have to," Klopp told reporters after the game, "He speaks with his training and performances and behaviour. We had meetings this week, and the meetings were not about what we did in the past, it was about what we will do in the future.

"Mo was with the players' [leadership] committee and had his moments where he was talking and it was nothing like 'by the way, this is only until next week' or whatever."

Salah's former teammates Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mané, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino completed deals to Saudi clubs this summer.