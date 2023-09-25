Messi's rare 8, Kane's record 10, Salah hits 12 again: Stats

It has been an entertaining week of football in Europe with big clubs scoring big wins while a few others tumbled. League leaders Manchester City, down by a player after Rodri's red card, still managed to hold on to a 2-0 lead over Nottingham Forest. In an exciting North London Derby, Tottenham and Arsenal shared points after 2-2 draw. Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton and Newcastle United also secured victories.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid had their first league loss of the season (1-3) against derby rivals Atletico Madrid. Barcelona are still on top after a remarkable comeback win against Celta Vigo.

Inter Milan also maintained their winning run this week in Serie A while Bayern Munich scored seven past VfL Bochum thanks to Harry Kane hat trick. Brest are on top of Ligue 1 table after their win over Lyon. PSG, third in the league, also secured victory over Marseille in Le Classique.

ESPN's By The Numbers has the best stats from the weekend:

8

Newcastle United became the first team in Premier League history to have eight different players score in a single game. They beat Sheffield United 8-0 on Sunday.

13 Chelsea failed to score in 13 Premier League matches in 2023, more than any other side. It's the most times they have failed to score in a single year in the league since 1995 (14 games).

12

With his penalty against West Ham United, Mohamed Salah became the first Premier League player to be involved in goal involvements in 12 consecutive league matches for the second time.

2

Son Heung-min became the first Tottenham player to score a brace away at Arsenal since John Hendry in a Premier League match in May 1993.

8

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has suffered eight losses against Diego Simeone in all competitions -- G21, W8, D5.

Only against Luciano Spalletti (11) has he lost more games in his entire managerial elite career.

50

Xavi records his 50th LaLiga win in 70 games as manager of Barcelona. According to Opta, only Luis Enrique (63), Pep Guardiola (67), Helenio Herrera (68) and Ernesto Valverde (69) needed fewer matches to reach 50 wins with the club.

Only Robert Lewandowski and Jude Bellingham have scored more goals than Takefusa Kubo in LALIGA this season ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/TkECFBUc2d - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 24, 2023

1

Barcelona became the first LaLiga team in the last 14 seasons to win when trailing by multiple goals entering the 80th minute.

175

Atletico's Antoine Griezmann became the 17th player to reach 175 goals in LaLiga, joining Karim Benzema (238) as the only French players with 175 goals in the league.

59

AS Roma's Romelu Lukaku has scored 59 goals in 100 games in Serie A; only five players have netted more goals in their first 100 matches: Trezeguet (63), Montella (64), Shevchenko (64), Higuaín (65) and Cristiano Ronaldo (81 ).

5

Inter Milan have won all their first five matches in a Serie A season for the fourth time in their history after 2019/20 under Antonio Conte, 2015/16 under Roberto Mancini and 1966/67 under Helenio Herrera.

250

Lazio's Ciro Immobile has been involved in 250 goals in the big five European Leagues. Since 2012-13, he is the first Italian player to do so, as well as the eighth player to reach this milestone with Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Suárez, Benzema, Kane and Salah.

10

Harry Kane has been directly involved in 10 goals in his first five Bundesliga appearances (7G, 3A) - a new record for a player in his first five league matches since detailed data collection in 2004-05.

Harry Kane has hit the ground running in Munich �� pic.twitter.com/5i6Ok6fOPn - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 23, 2023

5

He has also scored five goals in his first five Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich, tying Gerd Mueller, Miroslav Klose and Mario Mandzukic for the most goals scored in the first five league matches for the club.

4

PSG recorded their joint-biggest win over Marseille at home in all competitions, with a 4-0 league victory on October 27, 2019 and a 5-1 win on January 8, 1978.

Messi-Ronaldo Watch

2

It was a good week for Cristiano Ronaldo who scored twice in Al-Nassr 4-3 league win over Al-Ahli.

8

Meanwhile, injured Lionel Messi was substituted off during Inter Miami's match against Toronto before halftime for just the eighth time in 937 career starts in his senior career.

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)