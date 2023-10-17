Jude Bellingham scores two, Vinicius Junior and Joselu each tack on a goal as Real Madrid cruises to 4-0 win over Osasuna. (2:56)

Jude Bellingham says he wants to stay at Real Madrid for the next "10 to15 years" after claiming the LaLiga side have helped take his game to a new level.

The 20-year-old played a starring role in England's 3-1 win over Italy at Wembley on Tuesday, helping the Three Lions recover from Gianluca Scamacca's 15th-minute opener to seal a win which sealed their place at Euro 2024.

Bellingham won a first-half penalty converted by Harry Kane before he provided a brilliant assist for Marcus Rashford's 57th-minute strike.

Kane added a late third to give England their first win over Italy on home soil since 1977, gaining a measure of revenge for their Euro 2020 final defeat to the same opposition two years earlier.

Jude Bellingham put in another impressive performance as England beat Italy to qualify for Euro 2024. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Bellingham now has 11 goals and six assists from 13 games for club and country this season following his summer move from Borussia Dortmund for an initial €103 million ($108.9m) fee.

And he told Channel 4: "I am getting a little better each time I play. It was a really good night for us, we all remember what happened a few years ago when they played us here. You always aim for progression. We are heading in the right direction and a very important win for us.

"I am loving football at the minute. My management at club and country are giving me freedom to play it how I see it.

"Since the last few months I have been really working on my timing getting into the box and as I am arriving I am arriving with a big hunger.

"With the big transfer the fact is I have to deliver, whether it is a goal or assist or a match-winning performance.

"This is the club I want to be at for the next 10 to 15 years of my life. I am loving it there. Carlo basically said this position is where he sees me."

Pushed on whether moving to Madrid has improved him as a player, Bellingham added: "100%. When you are around those mentalities and quality of players every day, it takes you to a new level mentally, physically and technically."

England coach Gareth Southgate hailed Bellingham's impact after amassing 27 caps.

"He has been a catalyst [for changing the mindset of the team]," he said.

"I just think the way he carries himself and the way he plays on the field shows that. He's had that since he walked through the door, frankly. Plus the power in his play, that gives us something when you are in tight situations and you can suddenly wriggle out of things.

"That belief, that willingness to engage with the crowd, they are rare traits in a player so young."