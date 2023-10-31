Open Extended Reactions

Vinícius Júnior has extended his contract at Real Madrid until June 2027, the LaLiga club announced on Tuesday.

The Brazil forward, 23, joined Madrid in July 2018 and has established himself as one of the club's most important players.

"Real Madrid CF and Viní Jr. have agreed the extension of the player's contract, who will remain at the club until June 30, 2027," Madrid said in a statement.

"Viní Jr. arrived at Real Madrid in July 2018, aged just 18 years old, and made his debut for Real Madrid Castilla on August 26. In his six seasons wearing the first team shirt he has played 235 games, in which he has scored 63 goals and won 9 trophies: one Champions League, two Club World Cups, one UEFA Super Cup, two leagues, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Supercopas.

Vinícius Júnior has signed a new four-year deal at Real Madrid. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

"At 23 years old, Viní Jr. is already one of the most outstanding players at Real Madrid in recent years. He scored the goal that gave us the 14th European Cup in the 2022 final in Paris and won the Golden Ball at the 2022 Club World Cup in Morocco, which Real Madrid won, the eighth world title in our history.

"He was also named Best Young Player in the Champions League 2021-22, and has twice been included in the best eleven of the Champions League [2021-22 and 2022-23] and twice in the best LaLiga eleven [2021-22 and 2022-23]."

Sources told ESPN that Vinícius' new contract had in fact been agreed in July 2022, but the club had chosen to delay the announcement until now.

Vinícius won the Socrates Award -- which recognises footballers' involvement in charity and social projects -- at France Football's Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday, for his work in Brazil with the Viní Jr. Institute.

He has also become a leading voice criticising racism in Spanish football after being targeted repeatedly with racist abuse from opposition fans.

The player is a leading member of a new generation of Real Madrid players alongside Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde and this season, Jude Bellingham.

His highest scoring campaign came in 2021-22 when he scored 17 LaLiga goals. He found the net 10 times in 2022-23 and has two league goals so far this season, having missed a month through injury.