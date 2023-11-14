European Team of the Week: Mbappe, Vinicius, Lindelof star

Open Extended Reactions

Each week, we will bring you the best performers across Europe's top five leagues (English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga, French Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A) using the unique WhoScored ratings system.

The ratings are based on a comprehensive algorithm that uses Opta data during live matches, with over 200 raw statistics, that gives us a single rating from 1-10 (1 being bad; 10 being excellent) weighted according to a player's influence within a game.

Find out more about how the ratings are calculated at WhoScored here. And these are the top players from the last round of action.

Goalkeeper: Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona | LaLiga) - 8.87 rating

Surprise LaLiga leaders Girona earned a fifth successive league win at the weekend as they beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 at Estadio de Vallecas. Gazzaniga put in a player-of-the-match performance between the sticks as he made eight saves.

Centre-back: Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United | Premier League) - 8.21

Deputising for the injured Jonny Evans, Lindelöf proved to be Manchester United's matchwinner in their narrow victory over newly promoted Luton. The Sweden international defender netted with his only effort on goal on the hour mark and found a teammate with 94.7% of his 113 attempted passes to help put United on the front foot.

Centre-back: Marquinhos (PSG | Ligue 1) - 8.20

Marquinhos is the first of two PSG players in this team after their 3-0 win at Reims on Saturday. The Brazil international stood firm at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II as he made 10 clearances, four interceptions and one tackle to keep a clean sheet and ensure PSG head into the international break top of Ligue 1.

Centre-back: Alberto Dossena (Cagliari | Serie A) - 8.43

Despite ending the game against Juventus on the losing side, Cagliari's Dossena rounds off the defence. The 25-year-old halved the deficit with 15 minutes to play to set up a nervy finish at the Allianz Stadium, while eight clearances, five aerial duels won and four interceptions helped the Italian secure his spot.

Right midfield: Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich | Bundesliga) - 9.91

Sané maintained his blistering start to the season with another outstanding display at the weekend as Bayern Munich got the better of Heidenheim at the Allianz Arena. Sané was directly involved in two of Bayern's four goals from nine key passes, providing the assists for Harry Kane's two goals. An additional seven successful dribbles capped a fine afternoon for the Germany winger.

Central midfield: John McGinn (Aston Villa | Premier League) - 8.93

Aston Villa returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Fulham, with McGinn shining against the Cottagers on Sunday. The Scotland international scored Villa's second and put in a superb shift both on and off the ball. Indeed, McGinn completed seven dribbles and won 15 duels on the ground to contribute towards his inclusion.

Central midfield: Tomás Soucek (West Ham | Premier League) - 8.51

West Ham's matchwinner against Nottingham Forest on Sunday was Soucek, as he bagged his third league goal of the campaign in the 88th minute. Netting with one of four shots at the London Stadium, he also made six clearances and two tackles to play a key role for the Hammers.

Left midfield: Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal | Premier League) - 8.80

Leandro Trossard may have earned the plaudits for scoring Arsenal's 1,000th goal at the Emirates in their 3-1 win over Burnley but it was Zinchenko who secured the player-of-the-match award. The Ukraine international netted the Gunners' third with 15 minutes to play, while his work off the ball proved key as he won seven aerial duels and made five tackles in a standout display.

Striker: Rodrygo (Real Madrid | La Liga) - 10.0

No Jude Bellingham, no problem. Real Madrid didn't feel the absence of their €103m summer arrival as they romped to a 5-1 win over Valencia on Saturday night with Rodrygo on hand to directly contribute to four of Los Blancos' five goals. The Brazil international forward provided two assists from four key passes, had four successful dribbles and bagged a brace of goals himself from five shots.

Striker: Kylian Mbappé (PSG | Ligue 1) - 10.0

Mbappé bagged the first hat trick of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season in a 3-0 win at Reims. The 24-year-old France international netted with three of his nine shots and completed three dribbles in a stunning display.

Striker: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid | La Liga) - 10.0

Not to be outdone by Brazil teammate Rodrygo, Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior bagged his third and fourth goals of the season in the resounding win over Valencia. The 23-year-old scored with two of his five shots and was a menace for the Los Che defence all game long as he completed seven dribbles.