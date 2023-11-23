Rob Dawson gives his take on Harry Maguire's return to form at Manchester United. (1:45)

Manchester United footballer Harry Maguire has accepted the apology of a Ghanaian MP who mocked him during a parliamentary debate on the budget last year.

Opposition lawmaker Isaac Adongo compared Vice-President Mahamadu Bawumia's economic management of the embattled West African nation to Maguire's performance on the pitch.

In an address shared widely on social media last year, Adongo compared Bawumia to Maguire, who he described as "the biggest threat at the centre of the Manchester United defence,"

The reference was part of a wider speech accusing Bawumia of mismanaging the economy and inflicting hardship on citizens.

Harry Maguire has started all of Manchester United's last five Premier League games. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

In a similar debate on the 2024 budget on Tuesday, Adongo said Maguire had "turned the corner" and took back his analogy.

"I now apologise to Harry Maguire," Adongo said. "He is a transformational footballer... now scoring goals for Manchester United."

"MP Issac Adongo apology accepted," Maguire replied on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

"See you at Old Trafford soon," he added.