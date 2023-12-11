Julien Laurens reflects on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career after the AC Milan striker announced his decision to retire from football. (1:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Former striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has joined RedBird Capital Partners as an operating partner and will serve as a senior advisor to AC Milan, the private investment firm announced on Monday.

Ibrahimović, 42, announced his retirement from playing in June at the end of last season with Milan, having also played with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Los Angeles Galaxy.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

As an operating partner with RedBird, Ibrahimović will collaborate with its global investment team and support the firm's investment portfolio across sports, media and entertainment.

"I am extremely grateful to be joining both RedBird and AC Milan in these important and influential roles," Ibrahimović said.

"I look forward to contributing to their investing activities across their sports, media and entertainment properties."

Zlatan Ibrahimović bid an emotional farewell to the Milan supporters at the end of the 2022-23 season. Photo by Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

At Milan, he will serve as a senior advisor to the club's ownership, led by RedBird, and will play an active role across the sporting and business operations and his mandate also includes player development and advancing Milan's global brand.

"My love for the Rossoneri will never die, and the opportunity to be a part of its future in a meaningful way is something I could only have dreamed of," the former Sweden international added.

Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani also commented on the return to the club of Ibrahimović, who helped them win the Serie A title in 2022.

"Bringing a leader like Ibra as an Advisor to AC Milan's leadership team underscores our commitment to the future success of our club for the benefit of our players and our fans," Furlani said.

"We're fortunate to have access to Ibra's creativity and expansive network of relationships across European Football to continue elevating the club on a global stage."