Barcelona president Joan Laporta did not force coach Xavi Hernández to make changes to the squad for Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Antwerp, sources have told ESPN.
Barça announced Monday that Ronald Araújo, Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gündogan would not travel to Belgium with the Spanish champions' place in the knockout rounds already assured.
However, an updated squad was released for the fixture on Tuesday, with Araujo, Lewandowski and Gundogan all added to the travelling party.
A report later suggested that Laporta had imposed the inclusion of the trio, who all started Sunday's 4-2 defeat to Girona, on Xavi.
Disappointment after that loss to Girona, who are the surprise LaLiga leaders after 16 games, and the fact €2.8 million is available in prize money for each game in the Champions League were said to be behind the decision.
Sources have insisted to ESPN that the decision was made because of a change of itinerary, with Xavi, Laporta and sporting director Deco all agreeing it made more sense to take Araujo, Lewandowski and Gundogan to Antwerp.
Barça flew to Belgium on Tuesday and will now spend two nights there, instead of the initial plan to fly straight back after the game, so they want all available players with the team as preparations also begin for Saturday's trip to Valencia.
The alternative was for them to remain in Barcelona, training on their own for three days.
One source added that it is "tiring" to be continually asked about the relationship between Laporta and Xavi, which they classified as "excellent."
Defeats to Real Madrid and Girona, coupled with a draw at Rayo Vallecano, have seen Barça slip seven points behind top spot, increasing the pressure on Xavi, who guided the club to a first league title since 2019 last season.
The Catalan side have progressed in Europe this season, though, after failing to make it out of the group stage in each of the last two years, thus dropping into the Europa League.
They have already booked their place in the Champions League round of 16 and a point against Antwerp -- or Shakhtar Donetsk failing to win in Porto -- will guarantee their passage as group winners.
Frenkie de Jong will still miss the Antwerp game through fever, while Marc-André ter Stegen, Iñigo Martínez, Marcos Alonso and Gavi are all sidelined with injuries.