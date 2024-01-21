As Qatar rise and rise as continental giants, China continue to stagnate at the Asian Cup

Open Extended Reactions

When China featured at the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever in 2002, Qatar were a full two decades away from emulating the feat.

Even then, it can be said that Qatar still have not qualified for the biggest tournament in world football -- given their appearance at the last edition came by virtue of being the hosts.

But as both teams continued their respective campaigns at the AFC Asian Cup on Wednesday, their different trajectories could not be more apparent.

With a 1-0 win over Tajikistan taking their tally to six points in Group A, the Qataris - also hosts of this tournament - are now the first team through to the knockout round.

The only goal of the game came after 17 minutes when Almoez Ali threaded a slide-rule pass from the halfway line to release Akram Afif, who effortlessly glided past the last defender before lifting the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

While Tajikistan, who have given an excellent account of themselves in their tournament debut, offered a fair share of resistance, the Qataris were able to draw on their experience and quality to hold out for the crucial three points.

What was all the more impressive about Qatar's second consecutive victory was the fact that coach Tintin Marquez was able to ring several changes to his starting XI -- highlighting the strength in depth at his disposal.

Earlier in the day, China -- after being held to a 0-0 draw by Tajikistan in their opening game -- had a chance to get up and running against Lebanon.

Instead, the Chinese produced another insipid display devoid of any creativity and flow, which was only enough to earn them a point following another dour 0-0 stalemate.

It was by no means the worst result given Lebanon are far from pushovers but rather it was the fact that China barely offered any meaningful threat that really highlighted how much they are a shadow of their former selves.

Based on stature, China have to be regarded as one of traditional powerhouses.

Apart from that World Cup appearance in 2002, they have also been Asian Cup finalists twice and have a heritage of producing players good enough to play on bigger stages - from former Premier League stalwarts Sun Jihai and Li Tie to current star Wu Lei, who enjoyed a three-and-a-half year spell in LaLiga with Espanyol and even scored a derby equaliser against the mighty Barcelona.

On the contrary, prior to their maiden Asian Cup triumph in 2019, the Qataris had never made it further than the quarterfinals and had failed to qualify for the World Cup in 11 previous attempts before getting there by winning the hosting rights.

And while the likes of Afif and Almoez did have stints in Spain, Qatar is still waiting a first bona fide export to European football.

Yet, they are thriving -- at least on the continental stage.

Through to the last 16 of the Asian Cup, they are looming as a genuine chance

China could yet do enough to follow Qatar into the knockout round -- either with the guaranteed runners-up berth or as one of the four best third-placed teams -- but it would matter little in adjusting expectations on them barring a monumental turnaround.

While both entered the tournament with the status of being one of Asia's powerhouses, one is clearly on the rise while the other are languishing in the doldrums -- as they have been for some time now.