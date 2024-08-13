Open Extended Reactions

Lautaro Martínez has extended his contract with Inter Milan. Mattia Pistoia - Inter/Inter via Getty Images

Lautaro Martínez has committed his future to Inter Milan by signing a new long-term contract that keeps him at the Serie A champions until June 2029.

Inter announced in a statement on Monday that Martínez, 26, had chosen to stay with the club after a long period of discussions between his representatives and executives.

The Argentina international's previous contract was set to expire in 2026.

"This renewal means a lot, I am proud and grateful," Martínez said. "After six years, still being here means a lot to me and my family. I'm really happy and I really want to fight to win again."

Martínez has scored 129 goals in 282 appearances since joining Inter from Argentinian club Racing in 2018.

He greatly contributed to Inter winning the Scudetto last season by scoring a league-high 24 goals. It was his second league title with Inter following the triumph under Antonio Conte in 2021.

"Having scored so much makes me happy, but I want to score many more goals with this shirt," Martínez said. "We have won a lot in recent years and the Second Star [the 20th Scudetto in Inter's history] makes me proud because we have made club history."

A World Cup-winner with Argentina in 2022, Martinez was key in his country retaining the Copa América last month. He scored five times including the only goal in the final against Colombia.