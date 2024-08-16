James Olley, Rob Dawson and Mark Ogden debate why Mikel Arteta is yet to sign a contract extension at Arsenal. (2:24)

MANCHESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola has suggested there could be a way back for João Cancelo at Manchester City.

Cancelo was a shock departure in January 2023 when he joined Bayern Munich on loan. The Bundesliga side decided against making the move permanent and he spent last season on loan at Barcelona.

Barcelona are keen to re-sign Cancelo on loan, but for now the Portugal full-back, who hasn't played for City for 18 months, is back in training under Guardiola.

"He's training with us," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. "We will see, maybe stay, maybe go on loan. I don't know yet. He's training with us, behaving really well in the training sessions. He loves to play football. We will see."

Asked whether he could play for City again, Guardiola said: "It can happen, yeah."

Cancelo has twice been named in the PFA Premier League team of the year and was a key part of City's title wins in 2021 and 2022. He has a contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2027 and while he's still available for transfer, it's not certain a move will materialise.

"In training we say hello and talk," Guardiola said. "About what's going to happen, it depends on his agents and the club. In the end, if he has to stay we will treat him like all the other players like we have done since I have been here.

"With respect, and try to take the best for his huge qualities that he has. I never doubt his qualities for one second. But I don't know what is going to happen."

Guardiola has also refused to rule out the possibility City could make another signing before the deadline after losing Julián Álvarez and Oscar Bobb.

Alvarez, who scored 19 goals last season, has joined Atletico Madrid while Bobb has been ruled out for between three and four months after suffering a broken leg in training.

"Maybe [another player will arrive] but maybe not," Guardiola said. "We will see. I am really pleased with the squad I have. I know the vibe is 'we have to sign.' We will see.

"I am really pleased with the squad I have, the players I have. I said, we will see what happens in the market. We can continue in that way, or maybe we will add some players. I cannot say."