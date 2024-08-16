Jeff Carlisle looks at the ways Mauricio Pochettino will be able to make his mark on the USMNT if he takes the manager role. (2:12)

Carlisle: Pochettino will be able to dig his teeth into USMNT job (2:12)

Open Extended Reactions

United States international Weston McKennie could yet stay at Juventus and is set to train with the first-team team ahead of Monday's Serie A opener against Como, a source has told ESPN.

McKennie, 25, looked set to leave Juventus this summer but he has held talks with manager Thiago Motta and is back with the first-team for their match on Monday.

McKennie was left out of Juventus' squad for their final two preseason matches against Brest and Atlético Madrid along with Wojciech Szczęsny and Federico Chiesa.

Motta, talking after their 2-2 draw with Brest on Aug. 3, said the players omitted were "not part of the project" and the players would "have to find a new solution and new club as soon as possible."

Szczęsny has since left Juventus after the two parties agreed to mutually terminate his contract, while Chiesa is still at the club but remains out of the first-team.

Weston McKennie's future remains unresolved going into the final stages of the summer transfer window. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

It looked likely McKennie would leave the Serie A giants with Fiorentina keen on signing him as ESPN reported on Tuesday, but after talks with Motta this week, McKennie is back in the mix and could in the matchday squad for Monday's match.

McKennie, who has 56 caps for the USMNT, was linked with Aston Villa earlier in the transfer window, while Everton have also shown interest in the midfielder. There's also been interest in him from the Bundesliga and MLS.

Serie A side Fiorentina looked his likely destination earlier in the week before this latest development with Juventus.

McKennie started all three of the USMNT's Copa América group stage games having featured in 34 Serie A matches for Juventus last season.