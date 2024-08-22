Open Extended Reactions

Bobby Clark has left Liverpool after three years at the club. Getty

Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark has completed a permanent move to RB Salzburg, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The 19-year-old, who joined Liverpool in 2021, made 14 appearances for the club and scored one goal. Clark came off the bench in the Carabao Cup final in February and played a key role in the extra-time triumph over Chelsea.

At Salzburg, Clark will be reunited with former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who took over at the club in May.

"After an incredible three years at Liverpool FC, I've decided it's time for a new challenge," Clark wrote on social media.

"I've learned so much during my time at the club and [I] am very thankful for the opportunities and experiences I've had. Thank you to all the fans who supported me on this journey."

Liverpool began their Premier League campaign under new manager Arne Slot with a 2-0 win over Ipswich, and take on Brentford this Sunday.