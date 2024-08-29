Luis Garcia reacts to Dani Olmo's debut with Barcelona, in which Olmo scored the winning goal for the club. (1:18)

Barcelona failed in a late attempt to sign Stefan Bajcetic with the Liverpool midfielder set to join RB Salzburg on loan, sources have told ESPN.

Barça were unable to guarantee Bajcetic's registration with LaLiga due to their continued financial woes, and sources close to the player said they could not risk waiting and being left without a move before Friday's transfer deadline.

Bajcetic, 19, also felt a degree of loyalty to Salzburg manager Pep Lijnders, Jürgen Klopp's former assistant at Liverpool, who he had already spoken to about joining the Austrian side.

The Spain under-21 international had emerged as a target for Barça late on Wednesday after Marc Bernal was ruled out for months with a ruptured ACL.

Former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara led Barça's push for Bajcetic, who he knows well from his time at Liverpool, but his efforts ultimately proved unsuccessful.

Thiago, who retired at the end of last season, had been working as part of new Barça manager Hansi Flick's coaching staff since the summer.

He recently left that role as he sorts out his tax status between Spain and England while completing his coaching badges, but a return has not been ruled out.

Barça had previously decided against bolstering their midfield this summer but Bernal's injury changed their plans.

With Gavi and Frenkie de Jong still out injured and Ilkay Gündogan back at Manchester City, they have been left short in the middle of the pitch.

Barça have had trouble registering new signings, though, with Dani Olmo missing the first two games of the season due to LaLiga's financial fair play rules.

Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic is set to sign for RB Salzburg after a failed attempt from Barcelona. Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Olmo, who joined from RB Leipzig for an initial €55 million ($72m), eventually made his debut in the win over Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday after his inscription was finally processed.

ESPN sources said the club could not offer immediate guarantees when Bajcetic would be registered, forcing the Vigo-born youngster to make a decision ahead of the closing of the transfer window.

Bajcetic, who is also eligible to play for Serbia, joined Liverpool from his hometown club Celta Vigo in 2020 and has made 22 appearances for the first team.

Initially a centre-back, Klopp moved him into midfield, while he can also play anywhere across the back four. Injuries have hampered his progress in recent seasons, but ESPN sources say he is fully fit after a full preseason.