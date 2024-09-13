North London derby: History, stats for Tottenham-Arsenal

Open Extended Reactions

The latest installment of one of the fiercest rivalries in the English Premier League kicks off Sunday, as Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal in the first north London derby of the season. With their home stadiums separated by about 5 miles, both sides traditionally wear their home kits during the match. But Arsenal will don their away uniform in the upcoming clash due to their red-and-white home kit featuring "too much white," according to the club. Arsenal last wore their away kit in the fixture 38 years ago. Tottenham look to capture their first win in the series since May 2022 (3-0).

Here are key facts about the upcoming match.

When is the north London derby?

The match is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. BST (9 a.m. ET).

Where is the north London derby?

The match will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Who leads the north London derby all-time series?

Sunday will mark the 196th meeting between Tottenham and Arsenal, with Arsenal leading the series 82-61-52. Sunday will also mark the 65th meeting between the two clubs as members of the Premier League.

When was the first north London derby?

The first meeting in the north London derby was Dec. 4, 1909 (Arsenal defeated Tottenham 1-0).

Who won the last north London derby?

Arsenal held on to defeat Tottenham 3-2 on April 28 after jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first half.

Which club has had the most recent success in the north London derby?

Arsenal are 5-1-1 in the past seven meetings since the start of 2021, including wins in each of the past two games at Tottenham. A win Sunday would mark their longest road winning streak in the series since 1987.

