Ashley Cole has joined the Football Association as a full-time coach with England, the national team announced on Saturday.

The 43-year-old, who earned 107 caps for his country as a player, assisted interim head coach Lee Carsley in England's Nations League victories over the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Carsley was appointed as interim head coach on Aug. 9 for the September matches "with a view to remaining in the position throughout autumn."

Cole had previously balanced his international role with his first team position at Birmingham City, but will now place his full focus on working across England men's player pathway.

Ashley Cole has taken on a full-time role within the England coaching set-up. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The former left-back was part of the coaching team as Carsley's England won the European Under-21 Championship in 2023.

Cole represented England across five major tournaments, reaching the World Cup and European Championship quarterfinals under former manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, whose funeral was held on Friday after he died last month.