Boca Juniors have banned their goalkeeper Sergio "Chiquito" Romero for two games as punishment for losing his cool with a club supporter after Saturday's 1-0 loss to River Plate.

The former Manchester United player had to be restrained by club officials after he exchanged words with a Boca fan, who expressed his frustration at the goalkeeper after the final whistle, before other fans joined in.

Romero, 37, apologised for the incident but was suspended.

"The decision has been made that our player Sergio Romero will not be called up for the next two matches we have to play (against Club Atlético Belgrano de Córdoba and Asociación Atlética Argentinos Juniors)," a club statement said.

"We also want to let you know that the three supporters who caused the aforementioned incident have been identified and that the corresponding measures will be applied to them."

Romero, who will also receive a fine by his club, admitted he had "lost his mind."

"I want to offer my apologies to the Boca fans for the situation at the end," Romero said.

"When the guy was swearing at me, I lost my mind. None of us go out to play a game to lose it, we wanted to win it as much as they did and it didn't happen. I couldn't think at that moment, I lost my mind.

Sergio Romero and his teammates leave the field after Boca Juniors' defeat to rivals River Plate. Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

"I apologise to the Boca fan, I was wrong with my reaction, I should have let it go and left. They have the right to express themselves."

River's Manuel Lanzini scored the only goal of the Superclásico in the 20th minute in a game that ended with nine yellow cards across both teams and Boca's Cristian Lema sent off.

Saturday's defeat against bitter rivals River was Boca's fourth of the season and left them 11th in the league standings. River are fifth, six points behind league leaders Vélez Sarsfield.

"Our Club must be a big family, made up of fans, players, employees and directors," Boca's statement added. "Therefore, we all owe each other mutual respect at all times and be united for the good of the Club, enjoying sport and the competitions in which Boca participates, encouraging and participating together, in peace and harmony."