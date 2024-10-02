Jurgen Klinsmann joins "ESPN FC" to discuss whether Darwin Nunez has the talent and ability to become a more consistent performer for Liverpool. (2:28)

Liverpool made it two wins from two in the Champions League on Wednesday night as they defeated Bologna, 2-0, at Anfield.

The hosts got off to a strong start when Mohamed Salah's precise cross found Alexis Mac Allister, who enjoyed a simple finish to put the Reds 1-0 up.

Dominik Szoboszlai had Liverpool's next best chance of the first half with an effort that he put wide, while Bologna were dangerous on a couple of occasions, hitting the woodwork twice before Alisson was required to deny Kacper Urbanski.

The Serie A side started brighter in the second half as they enjoyed some promising phases of possession that led to shots on goal, but when the Reds regained control, Salah doubled their advantage with a fine curling effort into the far corner.

Positives

Back-to-back wins means Liverpool are in prime position to secure a top eight place in the Champions League phase. A bright display from Salah was also capped with a well-taken goal. The Reds' midfield also impressed with their defensive work.

Negatives

Liverpool lost control of the game in spells which could have seen them punished on another night. Final ball could have also been better at times, with a number of counter-attacking opportunities wasted.

Manager rating (1-10; 10 = best)

Arne Slot, 7 -- Responded well in the second half when Bologna started strong and timed his substitutions to help add more creativity into his side. Liverpool's game plan also saw them get into some promising positions despite not taking advantage of them as much as they should have.

Player ratings

GK Alisson Becker, 7 -- Alisson's save against Orlansky ensured that Liverpool went into the break with their lead in check. Denied Orsolini in the second half with a fairly straightforward stop.

DF Virgil van Dijk, 6 -- Passed out from the back well and caught Bologna out with an impressive switch to Salah, though he was booked harshly for a challenge that looked to be accidental.

DF Ibrahima Konaté, 6 -- Strong in the challenge and positioned well to clear the danger regularly, but booked needlessly for pushing his marker on an attacking corner.

DF Andrew Robertson, 6 -- The Scotland international had little to do with Bologna favouring the opposite flank for the majority of their attacks. Worked hard to support his side in both phases, and was eventually replaced by Kostas Tsimikas in the 72nd minute.

DF Trent Alexander-Arnold, 6 -- Alexander-Arnold had some positive moments when anticipating play before playing passes into dangerous areas, but he did require the help of Alisson after being dispossessed by Dan Ndoye in the first half.

MF Dominik Szoboszlai, 7 -- Should have done more to get his effort on target in the first half after striking wide of the goal. Worked hard in midfield when tracking back, showing good strength to win the ball back on multiple Bologna counter-attacks. Used his pace to begin positive plays when driving with the ball through central areas, registering the assist for Salah's goal.

MF Alexis Mac Allister, 7 -- A well-timed run saw Alexis Mac Allister get on the end of Salah's cross to put Liverpool 1-0 up. Made a number of interceptions and battled well in the spells in which the Reds were under pressure.

MF Ryan Gravenberch, 7 -- Another strong performance from Gravenberch saw him choose the right moments to carry the ball through the midfield lines, and he was calm under pressure to evade Bologna's press before progressing the ball forwards.

Mohamed Salah, left, celebrates with Kostas Tsimikas after Liverpool won their second-straight match of the new UEFA Champions League season. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

FW Darwin Núñez, 6 -- Held the ball up well while leading the line and was composed for Liverpool's opener, picking out Salah in space in the build up. Had the ball in the net again but mistimed his run and was called offside.

FW Luis Díaz, 6 -- A quieter game from Luis Diaz than usual following some recent impressive form, in a game during which he wasn't given many opportunities to trouble his marker. Should have done better to get a shot off when cutting inside but lost control of the ball.

FW Mohamed Salah, 8 -- A regular threat down the right flank and registered an assist in the 10th minute with an excellent in-swinging ball that allowed Mac Allister to score from close-range. Not too far away with a curling effort from inside the box just after the hour mark, and then scored from a similar position with an excellent effort into the far corner.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

Diogo Jota (Nunez, 61"), 6 -- Found space dribbling towards the box in the 74th minute but was quickly crowded out.

Kostas Tsimikas (Robertson, 72"), N/R -- Linked well when going forward down the left-flank where Liverpool were able to generate a number of chances from. Booked for a challenge in which he won the ball but it was deemed dangerous by the referee

Cody Gakpo (Diaz, 72"), N/R -- Stretched the play with direct runs in behind the defence, almost combining with Salah to get a scoring chance but was slightly offside.

Curtis Jones (Szoboszlai, 86"), N/R -- Worked hard during the time he was on when pressing Bologna's midfield as they tried to get a late goal back.

Conor Bradley (Alexander-Arnold, 85"), N/R -- On for Alexander-Arnold with Liverpool looking to see out the final minutes.