Goalkeeper Claudia Moan moved between two fierce rivals and now faces her old club this weekend. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Players transferring between rival clubs in the men's game has long stirred controversy, often igniting a backlash from fans on either side. As social media has grown, these reactions have only intensified and voices of discontent can now be heard worldwide.

For years, the women's game in England seemed insulated from this level of scrutiny ... until now. The Lionesses' European Championship victory in 2022 thrust women's football into the limelight, elevating its profile but also exposing it to new challenges. And one of those has been an influx of abuse over transfers.

For Claudia Moan, a goalkeeper who left Sunderland to join north-east rivals Newcastle United on a free transfer after their promotion to the Women's Championship at the end of last season, the reaction was intense.

The move, which under different circumstances would have been a cause for celebration, drew significant ire -- particularly from fans of men's football -- and the 25-year-old became the target of online abuse. The uproar, rooted in historic rivalries, revealed a troubling side of fan culture that has increasingly permeated the women's game.

"[News of my move] reached some of the men's fans and the first week wasn't the best with a lot of people with their own opinions and whatnot," she tells ESPN. "It was one of those things where you have to be aware that you are always going to get a bit of grief.

"I kept off my phone in the first week. It's [the transfer] something I should have been excited about, but there are people who kind of spoil it for you because they are looking at it the wrong way. It's football at the end of the day."

Moan had even switched between the two clubs before, while with the development teams. She says those moves were "not picked up on" because she was not in the first team, but the exposure of women's football means that a lot has changed since then.

"Now I'm in the first team, it's like I'm now a traitor," she says. "I don't need to express myself and give my own opinion about it but surely some people would see past that.

"This big moment for me has really brought to the front of my mind how big women's football is getting and the exposure of it. Moving between Sunderland and Newcastle numerous times previously, I've never had anyone bothered before or going out of their way to give me grief."

Three months into her tenure with the newly promoted side, Moan has settled into life at Newcastle and the Saudi-backed side have started the Championship season well, sitting in sixth place with two wins, one draw and one loss.

But even with a wealth of experience -- over five seasons in the league and more than 60 appearances under her belt -- and having faced some of the toughest challenges the league has to offer, this weekend marks perhaps the most difficult moment of her career so far.

Sunderland will host Newcastle at the Stadium of Light. on Sunday in the first-ever Tyne and Wear Derby in the Women's Championship. And with passions running high and the weight of past allegiances adding pressure, Moan's performance in this fierce rivalry will be closely watched. But she is hoping to block out the noise.

Claudia Moan won the Golden Glove last season. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"For me I have to put it at the back of my mind," she says. "I know that when it comes to Sunderland vs. Newcastle it's going to be a tough day, especially for me. And it's just [about] trying to block out the people who don't see it for what it is, the people who are trying to say I'm a traitor and this, that and the other. Some people have only seen me play for Sunderland."

Newcastle manager Becky Langley wasn't surprised by the backlash that Moan received due to the rise in attention the women's game has received.

"Obviously she got a lot of backlash from coming to sign for us, but I think she has her own reasoning [for signing]," Langely tells ESPN.

"I wasn't surprised [about the backlash]. I think as the women's game professionalises more those rivalries become more heated. So if it was a men's player, we would expect the same. We are just now more prepared because the fan bases are growing and people have got that loyalty and that rivalry. I think it's to be expected, I guess now."

Moan won't just be facing Sunderland's attack this weekend, she'll be staring down a sea of fans who once cheered her name. For five seasons, Sunderland supporters stood behind her, urging her on.

Last season she won the Golden Glove with 10 clean sheets, only conceding 18 goals in 22 games, and almost guided Sunderland to WSL promotion following a five-way title race, ultimately falling short to Crystal Palace. But when she faces her old team this weekend, she'll be in the spotlight like never before; every move she makes under heightened scrutiny.

For Moan, it's more than just a physical challenge, it's a mental one as she navigates the emotional weight of playing against the very fans who once had her back.

"I just want to be the best version of myself," she says. "For me, the people who have given me grief, they're not the best versions of themselves. I can only ever prove them wrong.

"Even last season, they were a couple of Sunderland fans who had stuff to say about me and I think by the end of the season, I'd proved them wrong with the accolades I got."

Ahead of the weekend's derby, Langley reveals the team is preparing for it "like any other game," trying to balance the enthusiasm for the game with the hostile nature of a local rivalry on opposition turf.

There hasn't been anything stand out or different from other places in preparing her side for the derby, she says, but the focus is on making sure that players feel supported heading into a big game, especially Moan, who will visit her former club for the first time.

"I think the most important thing with Claudia and navigating her situation is just clear communication," Langley added. "We have got a good relationship because I worked with her at Northumberland University for a couple of years.

"We've just had a really clear dialogue and I said to her, look, I'm approachable, we've worked together before, let's keep building that relationship again and just making sure that if you're worried or anxious about anything, let me know and then I can help navigate that with you."