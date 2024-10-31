Open Extended Reactions

Interest from Saudi Arabia in Vinícius Júnior continues while Athletic Club are looking to extend Nico Williams' contract amid Barcelona's interest. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from the world of soccer.

- Interest from the Saudi Pro League remains in Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior, reports Relevo. The Brazil international was subject to significant interest from Saudi Arabia in the summer, where an offer worth €1 billion over five years was understood to be submitted. The player is under contract at Real Madrid until 2027 and even though they are keen to extend his deal, the 24-year-old has not yet sat down to reach an agreement over a new contract. It is reported that even if a deal to Saudi Arabia could not be agreed to in the summer, they are set to return in 2025 to secure a deal.

- Liverpool are looking to strike a deal for AFC Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, reports TeamTalk. Liverpool are understood to be keen to add to their left-back options to give competition to Andrew Robertson. The Reds are keen to secure a long-term replacement for the 30-year-old Robertson, with the report suggesting that Kerkez has been identified as an ideal replacement. It is reported there is an expectation that Kerkez will leave Bournemouth either in January or next summer.

- Athletic Club are keen to get a new deal for winger Nico Williams amid Barcelona interest, reports Sport. With Williams' contract expiring in 2027, the Catalan giants are attentive to the opportunity. However, the report says the Basque club are looking to agree to a new contract with Williams to raise the release clause to fend off interest.

- Real Sociedad and Girona are both keeping tabs on Barcelona defender Eric García, reports Sport. The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Girona where he impressed. Garcia sees his contract expire in 2026 and even though he wants to stay with the Blaugrana, interest from Real Sociedad and Girona could see Barcelona willing to strike a deal.

- Tottenham defender Pedro Porro is a potential option for Real Madrid, reports Estadio Deportivo. The report indicates that Porro is a player that Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti admires, with the Spanish giants contemplating a possible approach in January, as they look to bolster their defensive options following the injury to Dani Carvajal.