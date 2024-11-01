Open Extended Reactions

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho has mocked himself after colliding with a player during a first-team training session on Thursday.

While preparing for Sunday's league game at Trabzonspor, the 61-year-old fell to the ground after being hit from behind by midfielder Ismail Yüksek.

The player was chasing after the ball and accidentally bumped into his manager.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United coach was quickly assisted by players as medical staff quickly ran to his aid.

He was then seen visibly limping as two members of the team helped him off the pitch.

Mourinho posted a video of the incident on Instagram and wrote: "Lesson to young coaches 'never wear same colour as players' ... they can pass you the ball ... or kick you from behind."

Mourinho joined Fenerbahce in the summer six months after being sacked by Roma. Fenerbahce are third in the Super Lig, seven points adrift of leaders Galatasaray.