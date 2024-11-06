Transfer rumors, news: Goretzka linked with Man United move

The "ESPN FC" crew try to make sense of Man City's recent slump after they lost their third game in a row to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. (2:13)

Manchester United are considering a fresh move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, while Viktor Gyökeres' hat trick in Sporting CP's 4-1 win over Manchester City on Tuesday has sent the rumor mill into overdrive. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours, and gossip from the world of soccer.

TOP STORIES

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are closely monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka's situation as they look to sign a number eight in January, reports Florian Plettenberg, although the 29-year-old isn't planning to leave Bayern this winter. The Red Devils also hope to sign an affordable striker for the incoming boss Rúben Amorim.

- Manchester Evening News reports that Viktor Gyökeres is a possible Manchester United player of the future given his clear links to the fallen Premier League giants. The Sporting CP striker has excelled under the tutelage of soon-to-be United boss Rúben Amorim and bolstered his burgeoning reputation with a marvellous hat trick against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday. Gyökeres, who played for Brighton & Hove Albion and Coventry City before joining Amorim in Portugal, will be well known to United sporting director Dan Ashworth as the two crossed paths when the executive was technical director at the Seagulls. Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison added more fuel to the fire later on Tuesday saying: "Man United will be looking to get the cheque book out for him."

- Christian Falk has offered a list of the strikers Bayern Munich are looking at as they aim to add to Harry Kane. They are Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush, Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres plus RB Leipzig pair Benjamin Šeško and Loïs Openda. There will be competition from Liverpool for Marmoush and from Manchester United for Gyökeres and Šeško.

- Liverpool are keeping an eye on three left-backs as they search for a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, according to The Sun. Fulham's Antonee Robinson, Ipswich Town's Leif Davis and RB Leipzig's David Raum are all on the Reds' radar. Robertson, 30, is a senior figure in the squad having been a key player for previous manager Jürgen Klopp, but this season coach Arne Slot has shown he is willing to select Kostas Tsimikas in the team ahead of him.

- Real Madrid are looking at transfers more urgently after damaging back-to-back defeats against Barcelona and AC Milan, reports Marca. Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is Los Blancos' priority for the right-back position but it would be difficult to sign the 26-year-old. RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba is their first-choice centre-back, even if others are also being considered.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN writer and former scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen gives his thoughts on Man United's move for Sporting's Viktor Gyökeres.

The meteoric rise of the Sweden international is quite an unusual case. Gyökeres was heavily scouted as a teenager by a plethora of top European clubs when he broke through at IF Brommapojkarna in his homeland and his impressive goal-scoring record for Sweden's youth sides (14 goals in 28 games) only increased the interest from abroad. Brighton did well to sign him in 2018, but he never found any rhythm or consistency there amid a host of loan moves and he was practically written off by the elite clubs when he moved to Championship side Coventry in 2021. But with 43 goals in 116 games at Coventry during his two years there, he showed signs that he could become a prolific centre-forward and has since polished his game remarkably under Ruben Amorim's guidance at Sporting CP. Gyökeres has always had the pace to play off the shoulder of defenders and upper-body strength to hold his own in duels. Now he has improved his ball striking and incisive off-the-ball movement ,which have been two main factors behind his emphatic scoring spree of 66 goals in 67 games for Sporting. Being able to hit a shot with such power and precision makes him a threat from most angles and positions while his clever, start-stop-start movements -- often perfectly timed on the blind side of the defender -- give him more opportunities than most. It's no surprise to see Amorim linked with him again, given what they have achieved together, and Gyökeres' energy and highly effective pressing make him a perfect addition to the new look United frontline. The 26-year-old is equally comfortable at outpacing opponents in the transitional phase or as a target man to play into, which makes his €100m release seem a no-brainer.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester City could look to offload Jack Grealish to make room for a new winger in the summer transfer window. (Football Insider)

- Chelsea have "major interest" in Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back Rayan Aït-Nouri, who is also being monitored by Liverpool. (TEAMtalk)

- VfB Stuttgart want to sign Bayern Munich's 19-year-old forward Mathys Tel on loan in January, having tried to recruit last summer. (Sport Bild)

- Angel Gomes is keen to return to the Premier League amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur. (GiveMeSport)

- Brentford's demands of over £60m for Bryan Mbeumo will price Arsenal out of a move (Football Insider)

- Manchester United are plotting a fresh move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer transfer window (talkSPORT)

- Juventus and Manchester City both have a continued interest in Atalanta midfielder Éderson. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Chelsea plans to make an opening offer of €10m for 17-year-old Crvena Zvezda midfielder Andrija Maksimović. (Ekrem Konur)

- Newcastle United, Olympique Lyonnais, AC Milan, Porto and Barcelona are all interested in 18-year-old Vasco da Gama winger Rayan. (Ekrem Konur)

- Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs looking at Callum Hudson-Odoi following his impressive displays this season, although a deal is unlikely to happen in January. (Football Insider)

- Aston Villa are closely following the progress of Southampton winger Tyler Dibling. There is plenty of interest in the 18-year-old but Villa are emerging as serious contenders to sign him. (Football Transfers)

- Sevilla are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ayman Kari six months before the 19-year-old's contract ends. (Le 10 Sport)

- Crystal Palace are planning a move for 17-year-old Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg that would be in excess of £20m. This comes after the success of bringing in Adam Wharton from Championship club Blackburn Rovers. (The Sun)

- Paris Saint-Germain could look to offload Milan Škriniar and loan out Randal Kolo Muani in January as they look to bring in a young right-footed centre-back and a winger. (L'Equipe)

- Newcastle United are interested in West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen but it would take a massive offer for the Hammers to even consider letting their captain leave -- especially as the 27-year-old's contract runs until 2030. (TeamTalk)