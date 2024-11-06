Incoming Manchester United boss Rúben explains he's going to try and play the same style of football and is "ready for the challenge" of the Premier League. (0:33)

Rúben Amorim has warned Manchester United supporters not to expect his new team to play as Sporting CP do when he takes over.

Expectations at Old Trafford are high after Amorim, who will take over as Man United's new manager on Nov. 11, led Sporting to a 4-1 home win over Manchester City on Tuesday.

It was City's first loss in the Champions League this season.

"It doesn't mean anything," Amorim said. "I've said it before. We can't transfer one reality to another. Manchester United can't play that defensively. It doesn't mean anything, it's going to be different team and world, no time to train. I would say it was a fluke, we were lucky in the game and I will make other assessments later."

The impressive victory was Amorim's last home game in charge of Sporting.

"I couldn't ask for anything better," he said. "But we had luck -- this was a one off."

Amorim, who has won two Portuguese league titles with Sporting since joining in 2020, including their first in 19 years, was given a standing ovation at the Alvalade stadium.

"It was a very important moment for all," he said. "They [Sporting fans] know what I did for them and they know what they did for me. It's a moment that I will cherish for life. We all deserved to have a moment like this. It wasn't the best moment in Alvalade, that was when we lost to Manchester City 5-0 [in February 2022] and everyone applauded at the end.

Rúben Amorim has warned Man United fans to not read too much into his Sporting team's win over Man City. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

"I take this to the Premier League, but when I get there it will be a different world. When I'm at the next club, the approach will have to be different.

"It's going to be fun and I'm ready for the challenge."

Amorim signed a contract at Old Trafford until 2027 with the option of an additional year held by the club.

In ending City's record 26-game unbeaten run in the Champions League, Sporting also consigned the Premier League champions to a third straight loss in all competitions -- something that hasn't happened since April 2018.

Amorim is not getting carried away and said he has great respect for Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

"He's so much better than me at the moment," Amorim said. "But I believe a lot in my new club. We will start from a low level, and we will improve the team, the club."

Amorim's last game with Sporting will be Sunday's league game at Braga.

Sporting have won all 10 of their league games this season and lead the standings, three points clear of FC Porto.