NWSL expansion team BOS Nation Football Club has named Domènec Guasch as the club's first general manager.

Guasch will officially join the team in January, as BOS Nation prepares for their inaugural season in 2026. He joins the Massachusetts team with extensive knowledge after serving as head of management for women's football at Barcelona.

The team's new GM also previously worked as Barça Academy head of America, where he led the strategy for recruitment and development across the continent.

"It's an incredible honor to join this club and step into a city with such a rich tradition of sports excellence," Guasch said. "The opportunity to build this team from the ground up is a challenge I fully embrace, and I'm eager to create a legacy that our fans and this city will celebrate for years to come. I'm excited to get to work assembling a world-class coaching staff and roster to compete at the highest level."

As general manager, Guasch will be responsible for leading the club's sporting operations and oversee the building of BOS Nation's first team through scouting, player acquisition and analytics. He is expected to work alongside the team's ownership and coaching staff to prepare the club for its debut.

"Domènec is a dynamic leader with an exceptional ability to identify and nurture championship caliber talent," said Jennifer Epstein, controlling wwner of BOS Nation FC. "His extensive experience and forward-thinking vision position him perfectly to lead our sporting operations. With his innovative mindset and deep passion for the game, I'm confident he will lay the foundation for a club built to contend from day one."

BOS Nation will join the NWSL in 2026 as the league's 15th franchise after being awarded the expansion in September 2023 by commissioner Jessica Berman. The team will be led by an all-female core ownership group Boston Unity Soccer Partners (BUSC) with local ties to the city.