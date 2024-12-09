Open Extended Reactions

Mike Phelan has previously worked with Wayne Rooney at Manchester United. Getty

Wayne Rooney has named former Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan as his assistant head coach at Plymouth Argyle.

Phelan spent nine years at Old Trafford across two spells under Sir Alex Ferguson and Ole Gunnar Solskjær. He worked alongside Rooney in his first stint, during which United won three Premier League titles, the FIFA Club World Cup and two League Cups.

The 62-year-old replaces Rooney's former assistant coach Pete Shuttleworth, who left Plymouth by mutual consent.

"Mike is someone I know well having worked with him when I was a player at Manchester United and he has vast experience at the highest level of football," Rooney said in a statement.

"I am really pleased to bring him to Argyle and look forward to seeing him get to work immediately."

Rooney, who was named Plymouth boss in May, has endured a difficult start to life at Home Park, with his side 22nd in the Championship after 18 games.

Plymouth have won just once in their last nine games but Rooney continues to be backed by the club's hierarchy, who believe he can reverse their fortunes.