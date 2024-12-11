Man City vs Man United preview: Time, how to watch, stats, news, injuries

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City host Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday with both teams looking for a turnaround in fortunes after some tough times in recent weeks.

Ruben Amorim's undefeated start in the United hot seat came to a crashing halt with two losses in four days, first away to Arsenal and then at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, and are now languishing in 13th in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola and City have looked truly mortal since the anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered by Ballon d'Or winner Rodri. They have won just one of their last nine games in all competitions and are eight points behind league leaders Liverpool going into to the weekend having played a game more.

The inconsistency of both teams make this edition of the manchester derby perhaps more unpredictable than many of its predecessors and marks the first such occasion since Amorim's arrival in England.

Here's everything you need to know.

Key details:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4.30 p.m. GMT (11.30 a.m. ET).

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Stuart Attwell

How to watch:

The match is available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK and on NBC in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Team news:

Man United

Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT

Victor Lindelöf, D, groin, OUT

Jonny Evans, D, unspecified injury, DOUBT

Manchester City have struggled in the absence of their Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder Rodri. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Man City

Nathan Aké, D, hamstring, OUT

Manuel Akanji, D, unspecified injury, OUT

Rico Lewis, D, suspended, OUT

John Stones, D, foot, DOUBT

Rodri, M, ACL, OUT

Mateo Kovacic, M, unspecified injury, DOUBT

Phil Foden, M, illness, DOUBT

Oscar Bobb, F, leg, OUT

Expected lineups:

Man United

GK: André Onana

CB: Noussair Mazraoui | CB: Matthijs de Ligt | CB: Lisandro Martínez

RWB: Amad Diallo | CM: Kobbie Mainoo | CM: Manuel Ugarte | LWB: Diogo Dalot

CAM: Bruno Fernandes | CAM: Marcus Rashford

ST: Rasmus Højlund

Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Man City

GK: Stefan Ortega

RB: Kyle Walker | CB: Rúben Dias | CB: Jahmai Simpson-Pusey | LB: Josko Gvardiol

DM: Bernardo Silva | DM: Ilkay Gündogan

RW: Savinho | CAM: Kevin De Bruyne | LW: Matheus Nunes

ST: Erling Haaland

Latest news and analysis:

José Mourinho has hit back at Pep Guardiola's claim that he wants to see Manchester City relegated to League One by saying he only wants "justice in football."

Sporting directors are only as good as the decisions they make on players, and Dan Ashworth has already paid the price for his at Man United.

Manchester City cannot think about winning a fifth consecutive Premier League title, manager Pep Guardiola said, with the team mired in a run of poor performances.