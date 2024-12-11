        <
          Man City vs Man United preview: Time, how to watch, stats, news, injuries

          'I love them!' - Guardiola backs under-pressure Man City squad

          Pep Guardiola speaks ahead of Manchester City's trip to Juventus in the Champions League. (0:55)

          Dec 11, 2024, 09:16 AM

          Manchester City host Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday with both teams looking for a turnaround in fortunes after some tough times in recent weeks.

          Ruben Amorim's undefeated start in the United hot seat came to a crashing halt with two losses in four days, first away to Arsenal and then at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, and are now languishing in 13th in the Premier League.

          Pep Guardiola and City have looked truly mortal since the anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered by Ballon d'Or winner Rodri. They have won just one of their last nine games in all competitions and are eight points behind league leaders Liverpool going into to the weekend having played a game more.

          The inconsistency of both teams make this edition of the manchester derby perhaps more unpredictable than many of its predecessors and marks the first such occasion since Amorim's arrival in England.

          Here's everything you need to know.

          Key details:

          Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4.30 p.m. GMT (11.30 a.m. ET).

          Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

          Referee: Anthony Taylor

          VAR: Stuart Attwell

          How to watch:

          The match is available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK and on NBC in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

          Team news:

          Man United

          Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT
          Victor Lindelöf, D, groin, OUT
          Jonny Evans, D, unspecified injury, DOUBT

          Man City

          Nathan Aké, D, hamstring, OUT
          Manuel Akanji, D, unspecified injury, OUT
          Rico Lewis, D, suspended, OUT
          John Stones, D, foot, DOUBT
          Rodri, M, ACL, OUT
          Mateo Kovacic, M, unspecified injury, DOUBT
          Phil Foden, M, illness, DOUBT
          Oscar Bobb, F, leg, OUT

          Expected lineups:

          Man United

          GK: André Onana
          CB: Noussair Mazraoui | CB: Matthijs de Ligt | CB: Lisandro Martínez
          RWB: Amad Diallo | CM: Kobbie Mainoo | CM: Manuel Ugarte | LWB: Diogo Dalot
          CAM: Bruno Fernandes | CAM: Marcus Rashford
          ST: Rasmus Højlund

          Man City

          GK: Stefan Ortega
          RB: Kyle Walker | CB: Rúben Dias | CB: Jahmai Simpson-Pusey | LB: Josko Gvardiol
          DM: Bernardo Silva | DM: Ilkay Gündogan
          RW: Savinho | CAM: Kevin De Bruyne | LW: Matheus Nunes
          ST: Erling Haaland

          Latest news and analysis:

          José Mourinho has hit back at Pep Guardiola's claim that he wants to see Manchester City relegated to League One by saying he only wants "justice in football."

          Sporting directors are only as good as the decisions they make on players, and Dan Ashworth has already paid the price for his at Man United.

          Manchester City cannot think about winning a fifth consecutive Premier League title, manager Pep Guardiola said, with the team mired in a run of poor performances.