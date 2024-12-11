Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- When it started looking likely that Singapore would be without Ikhsan Fandi for the 2024 ASEAN Championship, concerns began to emerge over where the goals would be coming from for the Lions.

After all, in the past few years -- especially since the retirement of Khairul Amri -- Ikhsan has been their main man up front.

Still only 25, his 19 international goals already sees him sit 7th in Singapore's all-time top scorer list.

Younger brother Ilhan Fandi, who might have been a viable alternative as spearhead, has also not been released by BG Pathum United due to their Thai League 1 commitments.

From the Lions' 26-man squad, only four players have double-digit goal tallies on the international stage.

One of those, however, boasts a very creditable record despite his unconventional path to becoming a Singapore international.

A late bloomer who only signed his first professional deal at the age of 23 -- having previously only played at semi-pro level while juggling several jobs -- Shawal Anuar's leap of faith in pursuing a career in football is clearly validated by his record of 13 goals from 37 caps.

He nets with similar frequency at club level despite often playing as a wide attacker and is capable of weighing in with the spectacular -- as he did earlier in the Singapore Premier League season when he scored for Lion City Sailors from just past the halfway line against title challengers BG Tampines Rovers.

Incredibly, it wasn't his first time scoring such an effort.

Shawal earned his first international call-up just two years after his professional debut. A remarkable rise to a player now heading into his third ASEAN Championship -- the region's premier international tournament -- is not lost on him.

Having only turned professional at the age of 23, Shawal Anuar's remarkable rise now sees him gearing up to represent Singapore at the ASEAN Championship for a third consecutive tournament. Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

"I never believed my journey could get this far," he told ESPN. "I never expected to be in the place I am now, especially considering I've been [involved] in the national team almost every year [of my career].

"Looking back at how my career even started, it's been an amazing journey because all the hard work has paid off.

"I'm always excited for this tournament given we wait two years for it. I think everyone is ready for the tournament.

"We'd like to go as far as we can. Hopefully, we can achieve becoming champions -- that's my personal target. I want to win something with the national team."

One of just two players who could be considered out-and-out strikers, Shawal's recent form could see him given the nod on Wednesday when the Lions open their Group A campaign at home to Cambodia.

"There will be a little bit of pressure because of my form -- and scoring goals for country is a different ball game," he added.

"I will have to fully concentrate on the match to give my best for the country. But having pressure is normal. If we do our best and leavev everything out on the pitch, the result will naturally come.

"We just have to give everything because, in tournament football, there are no second chances."

Faris Ramli and Taufik Suparno will also be options to lead the line but arguably do their best work coming in from the flanks.

In fact, the other legitimate No. 9 is a man that Shawal will be familiar with in Sailors teammate Abdul Rasaq Akeem.

Rasaq enjoyed a brilliant debut season in 2023 when he finished alongside Shawal as the top local scorers in the entire league with ten goals.

Abdul Rasaq Akeem has overcome a lengthy layoff over a meniscus injury -- which involved two surgeries -- to earn a chance to feature at his first major international tournament for Singapore at the age of 23.. Football Association of Singapore

One of the younger players in the squad at 23, just being selected for his first senior international tournament is a big deal for Rasaq considering there was a point it seemed a distant reality -- as he twice underwent surgery for a meniscus injury.

"It was a dark and difficult time going through that -- my first major injury," recounted Rasaq.

"To now get this opportunity this early on [in my career], especially to get called up straight away after being out for a year, is great testament to what I've done to regain the trust of the coach and everyone.

"A lot of senior players at the club guided me. The physios explained to me how the recovery process was going to be. I just trusted them, took it a day at a time and didn't look too far ahead.

"I'm grateful for where I am today and can't wait to get started. Now I have to give my best and make my country proud."

Rasaq is aware his relative youth and his previous spell on the sidelines might mean that he has to bide his time.

Still, he has no qualms if he is to be one of several weapons that Singapore turn to in search of the goals that will propel them deep into the tournament.

"I'll have to be ready every second whether I start, am on the bench or even in the stands, where I'll still have to support the team," he said.

"I still have to give my best in training every day because this is a tournament with only 26 players. Everyone will have to play their part and I'll always prepare myself to be ready to be called upon.

"What I realised about our current team is that there are no major stars. But, most important, we are a team.

"The goals can come from anywhere, not just me or the other strikers. It could be the midfielders or defenders. Importantly, if we stick together and everyone contributes on their part, hopefully we can get success out of this."