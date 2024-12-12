Open Extended Reactions

PLZEN, Czechia -- Ruben Amorim said it was a "good sign" to see Rasmus Højlund and Amad involved in a heated row after the 2-1 win over FC Viktoria Plzen because it shows they care.

Højlund scored twice as United came back from a goal down to record their first away win in Europe since beating Real Betis in March 2023.

But the Denmark striker and Amad had to be separated by Lisandro Martínez after the final whistle with the pair accusing each other of failing to pick the right pass during a number of late breakaways.

"For me it's perfect," Amorim said when asked about the confrontation.

"We need to feel something. In this moment, we need to feel something. If we need to fight each other it's like a family. For me it's a very, very good sign. We need to feel something and that is important."

Asked if he was in favour of the pair thrashing out their differences because it shows they care, Amorim said: "That is clear. When you don't care, you don't do anything. When you care, you fight with your brother, with your father, with your mother. For me it's a very good sign.

"It's a normal thing, it's a positive thing, a healthy thing. I let the players and the captain calm down the things. If I think it's too much I will go inside the dressing room. But it's their space, they have to talk, to fight and for me it's a very important thing."

United needed an 88th-minute winner from Højlund at Doosan Arena after the 21-year-old had cancelled out Viktoria Plzen's opener just six minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

The hosts went in front thanks to another error from André Onana. The goalkeeper's mis-placed pass to Matthijs de Ligt was easily cut out to allow former Watford, Derby County and Burnley striker Matej Vydra to score.

"I am happy that we win the game and still fight each other, that is a very good thing," Amorim said.

"When you win and you fight with your teammate because you want to score one more, for me it's a very good day for us. The way we give a goal to the opponent, it was important not to give up. That's a great message."