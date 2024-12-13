Open Extended Reactions

Mexico Football Federation (FMF) commissioner Juan Carlos Rodríguez resigned from his position during a meeting with Liga MX club owners in which there were discussions to approve a $1.25 billion league investment.

Rodríguez had commented behind the scenes that he would leave his post if Liga MX's teams did not accept the deal from Apollo Global Management, sources told ESPN Mexico.

The FMF announced that Liga MX president Mikel Arriola will also have the role of interim commissioner.

"The Assembly requested the Interim Commissioner to form a committee of 10 teams in January to continue negotiations with the investment fund, with a special emphasis on strengthening the corporate governance, and move forward with the transformation project for our football," the FMF said in a statement.

Initially selected as FMF president in May of 2023 before transitioning to commissioner in an organizational change, Rodríguez lasted just 18 months with the federation.

No formal vote has yet to take place regarding the Liga MX investment that would need unanimous support from all 18 clubs.

Often working individually when it comes to areas such as television rights, marketing, ticketing, and jerseys, Liga MX's teams would need to centralize some of their decision-making in order to accept the deal.

Arriola has previously noted to ESPN in 2023 that he hopes to centralize more assets going forward, such as an aim to do so with TV rights by 2028.