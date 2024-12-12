Open Extended Reactions

Club America are favorites to win the 2024 Liga MX Apertura final, but could Monterrey upset them over the two legs? (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Get ready for the 2024 Liga MX Apertura final!

Kicking off with Thursday's home leg for Club America, and then closing out with Monterrey as hosts for Sunday's second leg, this season's Liga MX champions are set to be crowned this week. Ahead of 180+ minutes of the much-anticipated title series, here's everything you need to know about the finalists.

CLUB AMERICA

(Regular season: 8th place, 8W-3D-6L)

How they got here

Injury problems and a busy schedule pushed and pulled the Mexico City giants through inconsistent results and questionable performances. That said, with all other competitions in the rear view mirror, Liga MX's most successful team have lost just once in their last 12 games.

In the playoffs, they've embraced a five-man backline that carried them to victories over Toluca in the quarterfinal stage, and a dramatic semifinal turnaround against rivals and No. 1 seed Cruz Azul. It's no longer high possession futbol, but that won't matter to fans who are eager for a third straight title.

One reason they'll win, and one reason they won't

Why they'll win? Head coach André Jardine and his roster are no strangers to the situation at hand after winning the last two Liga MX titles. The switch to a more cautious style has worked wonders, and despite their possession numbers plummeting due to this, they've been efficient going forward and more defensively solid.

As to why they'll lose, this switch also poses a risk for the team that is now providing fewer opportunities in the final third. Club America's four playoff games have featured their three matches with the fewest chances created in the 2024 Apertura. The experiment has so far worked for Jardine, but this also means he could set himself up for doom if his players aren't able to be as dangerous as they need to be in the final third.

Who is their player to watch?

In a roster that is filled with some of the best and brightest in North American club soccer, the standout playoff player for Las Aguilas has been 23-year-old academy product Ramón Juarez. The central defender has been invaluable with his interventions -- which included an impressive total of 30 clearances in the semifinal legs -- and also recently stepped up with a goal against Cruz Azul.

If head coach Jardine continues to prioritize a more reactive than proactive style of play, Juarez will be a vital cog in the defensive line.

Is a call-up to Mexico's senior national team next?

Club America's Ramón Juarez (left) has been key to the team's defensive strength, and is beginning to add goals to his repertoire. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

What a title would mean for the club

It would mean that Las Aguilas continue to be in a class of their own in Mexican soccer.

Currently the all-time league-leaders with 15 championships to their name, Club America would then become the first in Liga MX to win three consecutive titles (in the short season era). Jardine, once an unknown commodity outside of Mexico that began his 2023 Club America introductory press conference by telling media how to correctly pronounce his name, would also highlight that he's the best coach in Liga MX.

Although modern Mexican soccer has seen a financial pivot to rising northern giants like Monterrey and Tigres, a 16th championship for Club America would once again cement that they are still the undisputed kings.

MONTERREY

(Regular season: 5th place, 9W-4D-4L)

How they got here

Like Club America, inconsistency was the norm until the final stages of the season. Once on a lackluster summer stretch that earned a 3W-3D-4L record across all competitions, Monterrey have now picked up their pace with five wins from their last six.

Things took some time to adjust under a new era with head coach Martin Demichelis, but the attack is flying with recent stand-out performances from marquee names like Sergio Canales, Germán Berterame, and Oliver Torres.

Often seen as more of a group of wealthy talented individuals and less like a team, Los Rayados are finally starting to gel.

One reason they'll win, and one reason they won't

With arguably the deepest roster in all of North American soccer, Demichelis has no lack of back-up plans and back-ups to those alternates. Momentum is also key for the team that played their best 90+ minutes of soccer this season in last week's 5-1 thrashing of Atletico San Luis in the semifinal stage.

All that said, this is a club that can also struggle defensively. While their attacking numbers have started to improve, this is also a side that ranks third-to-last (playoffs included) when looking at the percentage of aerial duels won, and also ranks just 10th in the percentage of all duels won.

Let's not forget, they've been scoring plenty in the playoffs, but have also allowed five goals in just their last three matches.

STREAM FUTBOL AMERICAS ON ESPN+ Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights that soccer in the Americas has to offer. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Who is their player to watch?

It has to be their guiding light and No. 10 in the midfield, Sergio Canales.

The 33-year-old Spaniard, who has stepped up with four goals and four assists in just his last six appearances, has been a joy to watch. His vision remains world-class and it's no surprise as to why the leader is occasionally selected as team captain.

If Monterrey succeed, it'll likely be due to the player who loves to pull the strings in the starting XI -- and occasionally score as well.

What a title would mean for the club

A championship would be a worthy prize for an organization that has tried to shift the epicenter of Mexican soccer to the north through an immense amount of investment.

Through they have the best and most modern stadium in Liga MX, back-to-back championships for their women's team, some of the league's most celebrated stars, three runs as the cumulative year-long points leaders since 2015, they also just have one title in the last decade.

A sixth championship would not only help steal the spotlight away from the traditional big four from Mexico City and Guadalajara (Club America, Chivas, Cruz Azul, Pumas), but would also give a much-needed boost as they hope to make some noise at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Predicted scoreline

Defense wins championships, and after a hard fought 1-1 draw at home in the first leg, Club America will lock things down with a narrow 1-0 away victory in Monterrey. One can't help but feel as if Demichelis is still figuring things out after arriving in August, and as for Jardine, his experience in Mexico and more pragmatic approach points to him fighting off Monterrey's attacking efforts.

Club America, with a 2-1 aggregate score, should win Liga MX's 2024 Apertura title.